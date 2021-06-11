NOWHERE MAN, A Play About The Life Of Sculptor Isamu Noguchi to be Presented by The National Arts Club in June

The National Arts Club will present an online performance of Nowhere Man, a play about the life of sculptor Isamu Noguchi on Monday, June 21 at 7 PM (ET).

Pearl Harbor has been bombed. Hatred and fear of the Japanese is transferred to residents of Japanese heritage in the western United States who are forcibly displaced and incarcerated in internment camps. Half white, half Asian, Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi volunteers to go to a camp to use his skills to make a difference and to find a sense of belonging.

Themes of racism, fear, injustice, and the place of the artist in society are as relevant today as they were 80 years ago.

A Q&A follows.

