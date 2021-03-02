Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NOT SMART Begins Streaming On The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse This Week

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents a new, live, free "screened" reading of NOT SMART, Wilbur Daniel Steele. The reading begins streaming on March 6 at 8:00 pm (Eastern) and will be available through March 10/2021 at 10:00 pm (Eastern)

Fannie and Milo Tate are committed to the highest ideals of class and gender equality, and they are particularly eager to practice them while they vacation in a small town. Trying to open their marriage as they also elevate the locals, they face down-to-earth challenge when their housekeeper tells them she is pregnant, or "not smart," in the local idiom.
A farce driven by mockery of high-minded arrogance and low-down cowardice, NOT SMART is an account of a skirmish in the culture wars from 100 years ago that still asks where sense lies.

Discussion including audience participation follow the readings, with Jeffery Kennedy, Professor of Arts and Cultural Studies at Arizona State University and author of the forthcoming Staging America: The Artistic Legacy Of The Provincetown Players.

Directed by Mark Harborth, the cast features Victoria Bundonis, Ryan Halsaver, Clara Kundin, Maria Silverman, and Matthew Trumbull.

Available at: www.MetropolitanPlayhouse.org/watchnotsmart.


