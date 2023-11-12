NO MORE FAIRY MARY'S Premieres at The International Human Rights Art Festival at The Tank

The performance is set to premiere on December 6th.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

No More Fairy Mary's, an experimental theater piece and one woman show, will premiere at the International Human Rights Art Festival at the Tank on December 6th, as part of the Celebration of Women's Power block, starring Haley Odum and directed by Steph Prizhitomsky with design and set by Daniel Oliver Lee.

Tickets can be purchased at the link below.

The International Human Rights Art Festival, NYC's pre-eminent arts and human rights performance event, returns to the Tank for its fifth year of programming. Presenting 50+ performances over the course of 13 performance blocks, we will see theater, dance, music, circus, enjoy workshops and find other ways to creatively engage around pressing social issues from climate change to immigration to LGBTQIA concerns and any other human rights concern.

NYC's International Human Right Arts Movement has worked with artists from more than 100 countries around the world, been featured in the NY Times, NY Observer, AM-NY, Metro-NY, Fox5 Morning Show, NBC Today, The Dramatist and many other publications. We have been banned by the Catholic Church due to our challenging content; lauded by Congressman and Civil Rights hero John Lewis (deceased) and have supported artists on the run and in danger due to their passionate voice from Uganda to Nepal, Mexico to Tunisia.

No More Fairy Mary's stars Haley Odum as Mary, a multi-hyphenated artist and creative director, she currently attends New York University as a filmmaker.

The piece is directed by Steph Prizhitomsky, playwright/screenwriter, co-founder of the White Rabbit Film Festival, and editor in chief of Suits and Sage Magazine, currently studying film at New York University and designed by Daniel Oliver Lee, three rats in a trench coat who are often mistaken for an award winning multidisciplinary artist.

No More Fairy Mary's combines dance with experimental theater and movement to showcase girlhood in motion: Mary wakes up in a body that does not feel her own, in a world she knows not the rules of without her senses with only the choice to sink or swim.

Poster designed by Daniel Oliver Lee.




