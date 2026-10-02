NO EXIT to Open at The NuBox for Limited Run in October
Performances will run October 9-18.
Nuance Theatre Co. will present Jean-Paul Sartre's NO EXIT, directed by John DeSotelle, for a limited three-performance engagement at The NuBox. darkly funny and psychologically unsettling classic comes to The NuBox for six performances only, October 9-18.
A heavy metal door closes behind Cradeau. The lock falls into place. Beyond the room-nothing but darkness. Inside, a chandelier, beautiful furniture, a useless fireplace...and no way out.
Then comes Ines. Then Estelle. Three strangers find themselves together in a room with no windows, no escape-and eternity ahead of them. Why have they been brought together? And what are they supposed to do with one another forever?
As the evening unfolds, attraction becomes manipulation, conversation becomes confrontation, and the smallest words begin to tighten the room around them. There are no instruments of torture here. None are needed.
Darkly funny, psychologically unsettling and startlingly human, Sartre's NO EXIT forces its characters to confront one another-and themselves. More than 80 years later, its exploration of judgment, desire, self-deception and our need to be seen through the eyes of others remains strikingly relevant.
The production is directed by John DeSotelle and features Elliot Gagne, Karen M. Hoffman*, Chanel Karimkhani*, and Natalie Streiter, with scenic and lighting design by Brian McManimon and sound and costume design by Judith Feingold.
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