N'Kenge to Star in DOROTHY DANDRIDGE! THE MUSICAL Directed by Tamara Tunie at the New York Theater Festival

The hotly-anticipated Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical starring Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Nominated N'Kenge is being presented at the New York Theater Festival after a successful debut at Carnegie Hall in 2022. The show is a celebration of a fearless pioneer who dared to dream and is set to an original and dynamic score. Dorothy lit up the stage and screen in the 1950s and was the first African-American Woman to receive an Oscar Nomination for Best Actress for Carmen Jones.

The creative team features Tony Winners Tamara Tunie as Director and Shelton Becton for Music and Lyrics, Emmy Winner Trey Ellis for Book and Lyrics, and Musical Arrangements by Grammy Nominated Everett Bradley.

The show's Executive Producers are LBlakes Partners, LLC, and Healing TREE are fiscal sponsors enabling any financial donations to the show to be tax deductible. The additional cast and creatives are yet to be announced.

N'Kenge originated the role of Mary Wells in the Broadway hit Motown: The Musical where the NY Post called her performance "Electrifying". She was last seen on Broadway in the role of The Moon in the revival of "Caroline, or Change." If you missed the Carnegie Hall Premiere of Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical, you can see her light up the stage on these dates:

MONDAY December 11, 2023 @ 6:15 PM

FRIDAY December 15, 2023 @ 9:00 PM

SUNDAY December 17, 2023 @ 3:30 PM

Tickets: Click Here

Learn More About the Musical: https://dorothydandridgemusical.com/

To Donate: https://healingtree.app.neoncrm.com/forms/dorothy-dandridge-the-musical