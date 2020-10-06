NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! to Release Original Concept Album

The album will be available everywhere digital music is sold on Friday, October 23rd.

Broadway Records has announced the release of the Original Concept Recording of Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! The album will be available everywhere digital music is sold on Friday, October 23rd.

Based on the classic cult film, Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! (book music and lyrics by Jordan Wolfe), had a critically acclaimed hit Off-Broadway premiere in 2019 at Theatre Row, starring Smash alum Jaime Cepero. The album is produced by Wolfe and James Morgan and features the entire cast from the world premiere production. An award-winning music video featuring the original cast members of one of the more popular songs from the show, "They're Coming to Get You Barbara", was released late last year.

This new edition of the album includes never-before-heard songs and features the voice talents of Jaime Cepero (TV's Smash), Meg Lanzarone (Off-Broadway: The Marvelous Wonderettes, Newsical), Michelle Dowdy (Broadway: Hairspray, National Tour: Les Misérables), Michael Buchanan (Broadway: The Addams Family, Cry-Baby), Susan J. Jacks (Forbidden Broadway), Jordan Wolfe (TV: "Law & Order CI", Off-Broadway: Neurosis), Richard Binder, and Steven Amendola.

Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! is a sidesplitting rock n' roll comedy sendup of the legendary 1968 zombie film. Facing a growing mob of strange, bloodthirsty creatures, three couples seek refuge in an abandoned house...but will they survive the night!? With an infectious original score Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! has been called this generation's Little Shop of Horrors! The show had its regional premiere at Minneapolis Musical Theatre and is currently being licensed for regional productions. A new High School Edition of the show will receive a special COVID-friendly virtual production by Break A Leg Theatre this Halloween. To learn more about Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!, visit https://www.thenightofthelivingdeadmusical.com/.

