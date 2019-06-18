NEUROSIS Now Available For Licensing Through Stage Rights, Cast Album Released By Jay Records

Steele Spring Stage Rights has acquired the theatrical performance rights to the original Off-Broadway musical comedy Neurosis, with a book by Allan Rice, music by Ben Green, and lyrics by Greg Edwards.

In addition, the Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording has just been released. Produced by John Yap for JAY Records, the Neurosis cast album is currently on sale through iTunes, Amazon, and JayRecords.com.

Directed by Andy Sandberg (Straight, Application Pending) Neurosis began performances on July 25, 2018, officially opened on August 17 at the DR2 Theatre, and concluded its limited engagement on October 7, 2018. The production recently received two 2019 Chita Rivera Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography (Shea Sullivan) and Outstanding Male Dancer (Brennan Caldwell).

A modern musical comedy with a psychiatric twist, Neurosis is a story about finding happiness, falling in love, and dealing with that little voice in your head along the way.

The original Off-Broadway cast of Neurosis featured Jennifer Blood (Matilda) as Abby, two-time Tony Award nominee Joel Blum (Steel Pier; Show Boat) as Kenny, Brennan Caldwell (Baghdaddy) as Neurosis, Susan J. Jacks (Night of the Living Dead) as Geri, Lacretta (Disaster, Avenue Q) as Samantha, Ian Michael Stuart (Escape to Margaritaville) as Kurt/Larry/Others, Morgan Weed (American Psycho) as Neurosalina, and Kevin Zak (Waitress; Clinton: The Musical) as Frank.

Neurosis featured choreography by Shea Sullivan, music direction by David Aaron Brown, orchestrations and arrangements by Ben Green, scenic design by Lucille Lortel nominee Charlie Corcoran, lighting design by Jake DeGroot, costume design by Tony Award nominee Michael McDonald, sound design by David Sanderson, casting by Jason Styres, CSA / Andrea Zee, CSA, and the PSM was Gregory Fletcher.

Neurosis was produced Off-Broadway by Light Cotton Productions LLC in association with Alexander Productions, Happy Tales Productions, Janis Horn & Roger Ehrlich, and Nancy Demb Maccoby, with ABS Productions as Executive Producer.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with Stage Rights and JAY Records as we continue our journey with Neurosis," said the authors. "We were humbled by the enthusiastic response to the Off-Broadway production, and it was wonderful to premiere the show with such an extraordinary cast and team. We are excited that their performances will live on through this Original Cast Album, and we look forward to seeing many future casts put their own unique stamp on this work in the years to come!"

In addition to the original eight-actor musical, the authors have a created a flexible version of Neurosis that can be performed with as few as six actors.

Stage Rights, the company that represents the Marvelous Wonderettes franchise, also licenses two Off-Broadway plays co-authored by Greg Edwards & Andy Sandberg, Application Pending and Craving for Travel.

For more information visit: NeurosisTheMusical.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You