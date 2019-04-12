NABUCCO Coming Off-Broadway This May Starring Baritone David Serero In Title Role

Apr. 12, 2019  

The opera NABUCCO, by Giuseppe Verdi, to be performed Off-Broadway this May. Opera Star baritone David Serero to perform NABUCCO's title role for 6 unique performances at the Center for Jewish History, New York, along with world renowned soloists.

Nabucco, the iconic Verdi opera, will be presented in 2019 at the Center for Jewish History (15 W. 16 St.) in New York City, presented by the American Sephardi Federation.

NABUCCO - Giuseppe Verdi's renowned opera about the Babylonian Jews exile during Biblical times - will perform May 10th to June 2nd 2019; Baritone David Serero will star as the title role of Nabucco, with Leslie Swanson (Abigaille), Javier Ortiz (Zaccaria), Michael Celentano (Ismaele), and Robin Bradley (Fenena).

Performances are:

May 10th (3pm)
May 15h (8pm) - Opening Night - Followed by After Party.
May 17th (3pm)
May 22nd (8pm)
May 29th (8pm)
June 2nd (6pm) - Closing Night - Followed by After Party.

Tickets are $26 & $36 (VIP)

Booking: ASFNabucco.bpt.me or 1.800.838.3006



