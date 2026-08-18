Max Wolf Friedlich's THE HOLES Off-Broadway To Feature Bubba Weiler, Grantham Coleman, Tina Benko and Jack Mulhern

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Max Wolf Friedlich's new play The Holes has announced its complete cast ahead of its Off-Broadway premiere at Wild Project this fall.

Bubba Weiler, Grantham Coleman, Tina Benko and Jack Mulhern will comprise the four-person company. Mulhern joins the previously announced Weiler, Coleman and Benko.

Michael Herwitz will direct the production, which begins previews September 8 ahead of an official opening night on September 22. The limited six-week engagement will continue through October 18.

Set inside a decaying bar in a rapidly gentrifying upstate city, The Holes centers on a padlocked back room promising pleasure and relief—and potentially something much more dangerous. The dark comedy explores conflicts between shame and desire, tradition and progress, and community and individualism.

The production marks Friedlich's return to the Off-Broadway stage following JOB, which premiered at Soho Playhouse in 2023 before transferring to Broadway's Helen Hayes Theater in 2024.

The Holes was developed with dramaturg-producer Hannah Getts. Getts and Adam Rodner will produce the Off-Broadway engagement.

Robert Pattinson will serve as an executive producer through his production company, Icki Eneo Arlo, marking the company's first venture into theater.

Performance Schedule

The Holes begins performances September 8, 2026, at Wild Project, with opening night scheduled for September 22.

The limited engagement will run through October 18, 2026. Tickets are on sale now.

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