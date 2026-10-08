Marc J. Straus to Bring APHASIA to Chain Theatre in October

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For three performances only, Studio Theatre in Exile will present poet, playwright, physician, and art collector Marc J. Straus, who will bring his deeply personal play in verse, APHASIA, to New York City from October 9 through October 11, 2026 as part of the Factory Series at the Chain Theatre.

Written and performed by Straus, APHASIA is directed by Mara Mills, with stage production by Jeremy Gratt. The play was inspired by Straus' mother, Dora, and the devastating stroke that left her unable to communicate with those around her.

Dora Straus awakens in an emergency room after suffering a massive stroke that has caused paralysis on her right side and aphasia. Although she understands everything happening around her, she cannot make herself understood.

A formidable, brilliant, and fiercely competitive woman, Dora graduated from college as valedictorian at the age of 76. Now soundless and entirely dependent upon others, she is forced to confront her life, her relationships, and her own mortality. Through a series of intimate soliloquies, Dora takes full stock of a life that was complicated, demanding, and richly lived.

At times sad, funny, and angry—but always unflinchingly honest—APHASIA gives voice to a woman who has lost the ability to speak.

Straus himself assumes the role of Dora, channeling his mother's story through a series of poignant and lyrical reflections. In performing the role, he speaks both for her and to her, creating an intimate portrait of a mother as remembered by her eldest son.

Straus has received numerous honors, including the Robert Penn Warren Annual Award Lecture in the Humanities from Yale University and a residency at Yaddo. He is a former Chairman of Oncology and Professor of Medicine.

In 2011, he opened Marc Straus, a contemporary art gallery in New York City. He and his wife, Livia, are noted art collectors and founded Hudson Valley MOCA in Peekskill, New York, in 2001. APHASIA is Straus' second play. His first play, NOT GOD, has been performed in theatres across the United States, including Off-Broadway.

MARA MILLS is an Artistic Director and Stage Director who, along with Jeremy Gratt, created The Herbert Mark Newman Theater and the Studio Theater in Exile housed in the Hudson Valley MOCA. With over 45 years of experience in producing, directing, and touring throughout the Metro area, her work focuses on dramaturging and directing original pieces, particularly those about women.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 08 Hrs 00 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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