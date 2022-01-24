Manhattan School of Music to Present New Musical by Dave Malloy & Krista Knight

Manhattan School of Music will present a workshop presentation of Don't Stop Me, a new musical by Dave Malloy (Tony Award-nominee for Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) and Krista Knight (Sloppy Bonnie; CRUSH), directed by Chloe Treat (Der Freischütz with Heartbeat Opera) at the Riverside Church Theatre (91 Claremont Ave New York, NY 10027), February 17-20. Performances will be on Thursday, February 17 at 7:30pm, Friday, February 18 at 7pm, Saturday, February 19 at 7pm, and Sunday, February 20 at 2:30pm. Tickets ($15; $10 student/senior) are available for advance purchase at www.msmnyc.edu/performances/dont-stop-me/. The performance will run approximately 2 hours, with an intermission.

A shot at college, internet fame, attention from the one they like. The stakes are high at Plain Springs High's first ever Dance-a-thon. As the demonic DJ transports them to dance crazes throughout history, each contestant must face their deepest desires and greatest weaknesses. Only one couple will walk out with "The Prize." The rest won't make it out alive.

Don't Stop Me features Music by Dave Malloy, Lyrics by Malloy and Krista Knight, and Book by Knight. The workshop will be Directed by Chloe Treat and Choreographed by Treat and Mayte Natalio with Music Direction by Dan Garmon. The production will also feature Lighting Design by Bailey Costa, Scenic Design by Meredith Ries, Sound Design by Scott Stauffer, and Costume Design by Fan Zhang with Stage Manager Olivia Mancini, Assistant Stage Manager Tyler Danhaus, and Props Coordinator Mary Grace. The presentation will be performed by students from the prestigious Manhattan School of Music.