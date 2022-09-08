Ma-Yi Theater Company to Host Anti-Asian Violence Forums & Talkbacks in Conjunction with ONCE UPON A (korean) TIME

Ma-Yi Theater Company will present a series of events following select performances of Daniel K. Isaac's ONCE UPON A (korean) TIME, which opened to critical acclaim on August 31, 2022. Directed by Obie-winner Ralph B. Peña, Isaac's epic new play, which was commissioned by Ma-Yi and marks Isaac's playwriting debut, mixes traditional Korean fables with the horror of Korean Wars.

New York State Assemblymember Ron Kim and activist and organizer Kalaya'an Mendoza, Director of U.S. Programs at Nonviolent Peaceforce will host an Anti-Asian Violence Forum following the 1pm performance on September 10.

A talkback between playwright Isaac and author Ryan Lee Wong (Which Side Are You On) will follow the 7pm performance on September 10.

New York State Assemblymember Kim will return on September 17 to host a second Anti-Asian Violence Forum following the 1pm performance. He will be joined by historian Minju Bae and Whitney Hu, Director of Civic Engagement & Research at Churches United For Fair Housing (CUFFH).

These community events focused on Anti-Asian Violence were begun by Ma-Yi Theater Company during its run of Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady at The Public Theater following the assault of a traditional Chinese lion dancer as they traveled to the theater for a per-show performance. As attacks on members of the Asian community in New York City have continued, Ma-Yi is committed to helping cultivate safety and build awareness in all communities in order to stop these violent crimes.

Performances of ONCE UPON A (korean) TIME continue through September 18, 2022, at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre, located at 74 East 4th Street in Manhattan. Performances take place Tuesday-Sunday at 7pm with additional 1pm performances on Saturdays. The closing performance on September 18 will take place at 1pm. Tickets, starting at $45, are currently on sale at www.ma-yitheatre.org.

Ma-Yi Theater Company cares about the safety of its audiences, staff, and performers. Prior to entry, Ma-Yi will require proof of full vaccination. Masks will be required during the entire performance of ONCE UPON A (korean) TIME.



Since its founding in 1989, Ma-Yi Theater Company has distinguished itself as one of the country's leading incubators of new work shaping the national discourse about what it means to be Asian American today. Please visit www.ma-yitheatre.org for more information.