MUSIC IS MAGIC ON BROADWAY Will Offer 500 Free Community Tickets
The Town Hall will host the sixteen-member British ensemble at 123 West 43rd Street for a two-hour concert celebrating The Music Man Project's journey to the stage.
Sixteen British musicians with developmental disabilities will bring Music is Magic on Broadway: The Story of The Music Man Project to The Town Hall on Wednesday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Through the Fill the Hall for All campaign, 500 tickets have been set aside free of charge for children and adults with developmental disabilities, their families, caregivers and educators. Supporters of accessible music and the arts are also warmly invited to request tickets and join the audience. Request free tickets by emailing davidstanley@themusicmanproject.com.
The Music Man Project is a UK charity providing accessible music education and performance opportunities for people with developmental disabilities. Its musicians have performed at two of Britain's most celebrated venues, the London Palladium and Royal Albert Hall, and appeared before King Charles III. The charity has also received the King's Award for Voluntary Service.
Now, its Global Ambassadors are bringing their talents to New York for a two-hour concert of original music celebrating the story of The Music Man Project and their journey to the stage. The performance offers New York audiences a chance to discover musicians who are challenging expectations about who gets to perform at leading arts venues.
Fill the Hall for All aims to ensure there is as much representation in the audience as on stage. Local schools, disability organizations, community groups and arts supporters are encouraged to bring a group and share the evening.
David Stanley BEM, Founder and CEO of The Music Man Project, said: "New York will be a huge moment for our musicians. We want as much representation in the audience as there will be on stage. Every sponsored seat brings one more New Yorker into the room to share the music and be part of this historic evening."
The campaign also reflects The Town Hall's origins as a venue built by suffragists in 1921 and conceived as a "hall for all."
Alex Koveos, Associate Director of Marketing at The Town Hall, said: "The Town Hall was founded on the belief that every voice deserves to be heard. We are proud to welcome The Music Man Project and hundreds of New Yorkers into the audience."
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