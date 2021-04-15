Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUSE Will Be Performed by The Acting Company Next Week

The production stars Dakin Matthews and Helen Cespedes.

Apr. 15, 2021  

The Acting Company today announces they will continue their Alumni Spotlight virtual programming series by producing a reading of Muse, a new play by Acting Company alum and Broadway mainstay Tom Alan Robbins.

The play will feature Broadway veteran and Acting Company founding member Dakin Matthews (Waitress, Iceman Cometh, To Kill a Mockingbird) and Helen Cespedes (The Acting Company's Rose Tattoo and Red Bull's The School for Scandal). The virtual reading is free for all to enjoy with donations benefitting The Acting Company and Brooklyn For Life (founded by alum Jeffrey Wright).

Muse explores the relationship between a famous artist and the model he's hired for a new series, an aspiring painter herself.Muse won the 2019 New Works of Merit Playwriting Contest and received a reading at the Playroom Theatre in New York.

Muse continues The Acting Company's virtual season that supports projects its company members have initiated. Past Alumni Spotlight pieces includes: María Irene Fornés' Letters from Cuba, Jimonn Cole's Chickens, Samuel Beckett's Endgame, and Tatiana Wechsler's Dear Friends.

Following Muse will be a workshop of Nilo Cruz's Anna in the Tropics directed by Alejandro Rodriguez.

The event is free for all to view and donations are welcome. Performances take place Wednesday April 21st at 7:30pm through Sunday April 25th at 7:30pm.

Register for this event online at www.theactingcompanyevents.org. For more information call (212) 258-3111.


