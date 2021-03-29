MTC's Snapshot Series Continues with PLEASE WELCOME OUR GUEST by Liza Birkenmeier

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Manhattan Theatre Club is continuing MTC's virtual Snapshot Series with Please Welcome Our Guest: a personality test/performance piece, written and facilitated by Liza Birkenmeier and directed by Trish Harnetiaux. Performances will be hosted online Thursday, April 8 through Sunday, April 11 via Zoom.

In Please Welcome Our Guest, Liza Birkenmeier, a playwright without a personality, gives you a personality assessment. With the help of a surprise guest star and an experimental survey, maybe she'll guide you toward a better understanding of your unique self.

Tickets are free and can be reserved at https://pleasewelcomeourguest-mtcnyc.eventbrite.com.

Not sure when you want to attend? Consider letting your personality type guide you!

Thursday, April 8 @ 7:30pm ET - for the go-getters

**Friday, April 9 @ 4:00pm ET - for quiet people

**Friday, April 9 @ 6:00pm ET - for loud and medium-loud people

Saturday, April 10 @ 8:00am ET - for morning people

**Saturday, April 10 @ 12:30pm ET - for lunch is the worst meal

Saturday, April 10 @ 11:00pm ET - for night owls

Sunday, April 11 @ 11:00am ET - for water signs

**Sunday, April 11 @ 12:00pm ET - for air signs

Sunday, April 11 @ 1:00pm ET - for fire signs

Sunday, April 11 @ 2:00pm ET - for earth signs



**These performances will include English Open Captions.

Please Welcome Our Guest is stage managed by Jhanaë Bonnick. Rocco DiSanti serves as Video Editor, and Devorah Kengmana is Production Assistant.

Manhattan Theatre Club is premiering monthly original Snapshots, each 10-20 minutes in length and created exclusively for the digital format, inspired by our current moment in theatre and the world. The series kicked off last month with RITUAL, written by Alexis Scheer and directed by Alexis Scheer & Gabrielle Carrubba. Premiere dates for future Snapshot performances will be announced soon.

While physical stages remain dark across America, Manhattan Theatre Club invites audiences to gather virtually as a community and find connection, inspiration, and entertainment through a series of virtual theatrical experiences from the comfort of their homes. Up-to-date information about all MTC Virtual Stage initiatives can always be found at www.manhattantheatreclub.com/virtual.