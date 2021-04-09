MINE by Shayna Strype to be Presented in Virtual Livestream by Dixon Place

Dixon Place will present MINE by Shayna Strype as part of its Spring 2021 Production Season of puppetry commissions, performed live for virtual audiences from April 21-24, 2021 at 7:30pm EDT. Video on demand (VOD) streaming will be available from April 26 through May 3, 2021.

MINE is an ecofeminist tragicomedy investigating our relationship with our stuff, our earth, and ourselves. Tickets are $10.50-$35 and can be purchased online here. (dixonplace.org/productions-2021/).

DETAILS:

MINE by Shayna Strype

April 21, 22, 23, 24, 2021 at 7:30pm EDT (Live performances, live stream only)

Available to stream through May 4, 2021

A mountain, mined of her insides, collapses into rubble. Near the wreckage, a marriage ends and the home grieves the loss of the family it once housed. Underground, a groundhog hoards an enormous collection of the family's discarded sentimental items. As the Rubble, the Home, and the Groundhog attempt to reassemble the remnants of their crumbled histories, their worlds begin to merge and intertwine. This solo performance uses puppetry, live-feed projections, stop-motion animation, live green-screen, wearable sculptures, and miniatures to weave together themes of nostalgia, excess, and the destructive human urge to colonize land, bodies, and minds. Approx. run time: 55 minutes. Rated E for Everyone.

The Dixon Place Spring 2021 Production Season continues through May and June, with premieres of three additional commissioned productions: Unicorn Afterlife by Justin Perkins, NEW MONY! By Maria Camia, and Bill's 44th by Andy Manjuck & Dorothy James.

Unicorn Afterlife by Justin Perkins

May 5, 6, 7, 8, 2021 at 7:30pm EDT (Live performances with limited in-person audiences)

Available to stream through May 18, 2021

A Unicorn, a beast of pure goodness and light, wakes in a black void and discovers, horrified, that it's dead; but in the hands of a team of puppeteers, it lives again and looks for a way to escape its past, and maybe escape its future too. Unicorn Afterlife is a grimy, synthesizer dream ballet about fantasy, greed, gender, glitter and the power of belief, designed and directed by Justin Perkins. Approx. run time: 60 minutes. Rated E for Everyone.

NEW MONY! by Maria Camia

May 19, 20, 21, 22, 2021 at 7:30pm EDT (Live performances with limited in-person audiences)

Available to stream through June 1, 2021

Step into the colorful, comical, spiritual, sci-fi, psychedelic world of Aricama where we explore duality and ancestry with puppets, body costumes, Toy Theater, original live music, and projections in this full-length workshop production. In the human cloning family business, Allimah lives a quiet, regimented life with her parents on a tiny blue planet. But after experimenting with life, she recovers in a hospital. Slowly, her dreams become reality as she finds herself related to the prestigious Utopian planet Aricama, the land of practice, play, and healing. Will she be able to live a normal life after aligning with her truth? Join Allimah in her most groundbreaking awakening yet! Approx. run time: 65 minutes. Rated PG.

Bill's 44th by Andy Manjuck & Dorothy James

June 2, 3, 4, 5, 2021 at 7:30pm EDT (Live performances with limited in-person audiences)

Available to stream through June 15, 2021

The streamers are hung, the punch has been spiked, and the cake is just begging to be eaten! Now all Bill has to do is wait for his guests to arrive. But waiting is hard. Bill's 44th is an original comedic show that brings two puppeteers together to create one (very worried) protagonist. Many styles of puppetry, raucous balloons, and a cheeky piece of crudité all collide to examine the pitfalls of impatience and the wonder of loneliness. Approx. run time: 55 minutes. Rated PG.