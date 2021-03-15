MIDDLETOWN Starring Didi Conn, Sandy Duncan, Donny Most, and Adrian Zmed Makes Streaming Debut

GFOUR Productions is now streaming their newest play MIDDLETOWN for an exclusive 4-week run. March 4, 2021 marked the world streaming premiere of this new work by playwright Dan Clancy, after performances in Las Vegas, Chicago, and Atlanta prior to the COVID-19 lockdown. This recorded performance features fan favorites Didi Conn (Frenchy in GREASE); Sandy Duncan (Peter in PETER PAN); Donny Most (Ralph Malph in HAPPY DAYS); and Adrian Zmed (Romano in T.J. HOOKER). The performance was filmed in February 2020 at the Strand Theatre in Marietta, Ga., and is now available to watch on the OVERTURE+ streaming platform. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by clicking here. Streaming sales end April 4, 2021 at 11:59pm ET.

MIDDLETOWN follows the lives of Peg, Tom, Dotty and Don, two couples who together navigate the highs and lows of life and everything in between, in an exhilarating and universal depiction of love, life and friendship.

A 2020 Chicago Times Critics' Pick, the show has received critical praise, including the Chicago Sun-Times raving, "MIDDLETOWN will leave you with a lump in your throat and joy surging in your veins."

As a play that lets the script take center stage, the actors are presented in a very simple way, each situated at a chair and music stand that holds their script, on a stage void of props or scenery. The performance resembles a staged reading but has the wit and heart of a full-scale production.

To explain this staging decision, writer Dan Clancy says, "I wanted to tell a relatable 'every-person's' story in a direct and straightforward manner where human emotions are front and center - without bells, whistles, special effects, or props. I wanted the words to speak for themselves," which is accomplished flawlessly with the help of the show's stars.

Director Seth Greenleaf adds, "Although not originally filmed for streaming audiences, our unique style lends itself perfectly to video capture. Because of the play's intimacy, it feels very much like eavesdropping on these deeply human lives."

GFOUR Productions is proud to bring MIDDLETOWN starring Didi Conn, Sandy Duncan, Donny Most and Adrian Zmed to a virtual audience this spring. GFOUR Productions has produced regional theatre as well as major Broadway productions, including the beloved touring show MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL, and has won a total of 44 Tony Awards and 56 Drama Desk Awards.

OVERTURE+ is the newest joint venture between GFOUR Productions and Surfcode Technologies created in 2020 directly in response to the digital needs of theatre producers, presenters and artists streaming during the pandemic. OVERTURE+ has already successfully powered streams of more than 100 original digital productions including FOR ONE KNIGHT ONLY, a fundraiser starring SIR Kenneth Branagh, DAME Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, DAME Maggie Smith and SIR Ian McKellen that raised more than £300,000 for charity.

