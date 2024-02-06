MCKITTRICK FOLLIES' Evelyn Grey to Return to The McKittrick Hotel With AN EVENING OF ROMANCE

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, will present the one-night-only return of the infamous hostess Evelyn Grey (played by former Sleep No More cast member Mallory Gracenin), in An Evening of Romance with Evelyn Grey, on Tuesday, February 13 at 7:30PM.

This Valentine’s Eve, the delightful and devious hostess of the infamous McKittrick Follies will entertain guests in song, dance, and delicious cocktails in The Club Car. Accompanied by a lineup of special guests and a trio of live musicians, Evelyn will revel in all things romantic, with abundant mirth and pleasurable surprises throughout the evening.

Mallory Gracenin (she/they) trained as an actor at The Maggie Flanigan Studio Conservatory. She performed for years with Punchdrunk, as a cast member in Sleep No More in NYC and The Burnt City in London.

An array of love-themed cocktails inspired by the experience, including Cupid’s Arrow (a bubbly raspberry spritz) and Memory Lane (a passion fruit martini with a twist), will be available from The Club Car’s bar.

Reserved seating tickets are currently priced from $40 per person. A limited number of Cupid's Delight reservations are available, featuring a premium reserved table for two, bottle of bubbly, chocolate covered strawberries, and a special note from Evelyn; current pricing is $250 per couple. Tickets can be purchased Click Here. All guests must be at least 21 with valid photo ID to attend.

ABOUT THE MCKITTRICK HOTEL

The McKittrick Hotel is home of immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More and Hypnotique in The Club Car. The legendary venue is also renowned for presenting one-of-a-kind live concerts, intimate music festivals, and spectacular soirées for Halloween and New Year’s Eve.

The McKittrick Hotel provides a unique location for celebrations and private gatherings of all sizes. Located in close proximity to Hudson Yards, Little Island, The High Line, West Chelsea art galleries, and The Meatpacking District, The McKittrick is a not-to-be-missed destination for locals and visitors alike.

For additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.