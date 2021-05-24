MCC Theater To Present SongLab of SPACE DOGS, a New Musical by Van Hughes & Nick Blaemire

MCC Theater (Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey, Will Cantler, Co-Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) announced today that Space Dogs, a new musical by Van Hughes (Burn All Night) and Nick Blaemire (Glory Days), will receive a SongLab presentation next month. The evening will showcase select songs from the musical and will stream live for free on MCC's YouTube Channel on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 7pm ET, and will remain available through July 1, 2021. For more information, visit MCCTheater.org.

Space Dogs tells the heartbreaking, mind-blowing true story of Laika and the Chief Designer -- a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. Written and performed by actor-musicians Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, it is a sweeping, kaleidoscopic tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the immortal friendship that exists between man and dog, as they journey together to the stars.

This MCC SongLab will provide a taste of this incredibly unique tale from human history! And canine history! Join MCC at Mission Control as they take puppets, animation, green screen and guitars for a 27-minute Test Launch of this new musical.

Peter Nigrini serves as Creative Director of Space Dogs. Space Dogs features production design by Deilis Curiel, sound design and mix by Twi McCallum, cinematography by Johnny Moreno, and post production by Peter Nigrini Design Studio.

MCC Theater's development programs, PlayLabs and the recently added SongLabs, help foster the MCC artistic community by providing writers intensive dramaturgical support, as well as the opportunity to work alongside professional directors and actors to engage public audiences in the development of new work. The series incorporates informal post-show gatherings for conversation between artists and audiences that enliven and stimulate the often solitary and insular writing and development process.

New works developed as part of PlayLabs and SongLabs have gone on to full productions at MCC, as well as at other nonprofit theaters in New York, around the U.S. and across the globe, adding vibrant new works to the contemporary theatrical canon.



Leadership support for SongLabs is provided by Jill Furman.