MARY HAD A LITTLE LAMB AND ALSO A SUBSTITUTE TEACHER to Premiere at La MaMa

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club and La MaMa Kids will present the world premiere of the new puppet musical Mary Had A Little Lamb And Also A Substitute Teacher as part of its 60th season.

This folksy puppet musical, a twist on the classic nursery rhyme, is a high octane, laugh-a-minute adventure to be enjoyed by audiences ages 5 to 105. Mary and her little lamb are the best of friends-they do everything together. That is until one day, a substitute teacher with an extremely strict "no lambs in school" policy arrives, forcing Mary and her little lamb to spend an entire day apart for the first time ever. Using live music, puppetry, and interactive storytelling, Mary Had A Little Lamb And Also A Substitute Teacher reminds us that, while making new friends can be scary, it can also be a lot of fun.

ABOUT THE WRITERS

Molly Reisman (she/her) is an award-winning Canadian lyricist and librettist with a mission is to create sophisticated, engaging musical works that connect audiences of all ages, with a focus on younger audiences. Her work has been performed across Canada, New York and has been translated into French and Chinese. Recent honors include: 2021 THEatre ACCELERATOR: New Realities Edition, WINNER: 2020 New Voices Project Award from NMI & Walt Disney Imagineering, 2020 Playwrights Guild of Canada Musical Award shortlist, WINNER: 2019 Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettist, WINNER: 2014 Atlantic Fringe Festival. Molly holds a B.F.A in acting and business entrepreneurship from Ryerson University and an M.F.A from NYU Tisch's Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program.www.mollyreisman.com

Clayton Daniel Briggs (he/him) is an award winning musical theater writer based in Brooklyn, New York. He has been featured Off-Broadway and internationally as both a writer and performer. Recent honors include the New Voices Project Award from NMI/Disney Imagineering and the Catwalk Art Residency. Originally from Fresno, California, Clayton was born into a family of musicians and actors, and he has been performing in musicals for over a decade as both an actor and an instrumentalist. Clayton received his MFA from NYU Tisch's Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program and his BA in Music Theory and Composition from Pepperdine University, where he also studied vocal performance. He is an alumni of the Core Curriculum at New Musicals, Inc.

ABOUT THE CAST

Amanda Glynn Card (Puppet Design, Puppet Builder Puppeteer, Performer) (she/her) is a multidisciplinary theatre artist whose work has appeared at Object Movement's 2021 and 2022 Puppetry Festivals, Teatro SEA's Micro Theater Festival, Dixon Place's Puppet BloK, The Dumb American's Amateur Hour, Music City Puppet Slam (winner of Best Puppet Show in The Nashville Scene's Best of Nashville), Liz Oakley's Anywhere Festival of Everywhere Stages, Great Small Works' Toy Theater Festival, Kindling Arts Festival's Kindling Sparks, Verge Theater Company's Cabaret, and Nasty, Brutish & Short's Puppet Cabaret. She received her MFA in Theatre Arts from Sarah Lawrence College, where she worked as a production assistant and swing puppeteer for Dan Hurlin's Bismarck. She is a recipient of the 2021 Lipkin Prize for Playwriting. Her solo show I May Be Ugly But I'm Also Scared received a development workshop at the O'Neill National Puppetry Conference and a grant from The Puppeteers of America Endowment Fund. Amanda is a Resident Artist with the Object Movement Puppetry Festival at The Center at West Park. amandacard.com

Jennie Egerdie (Puppet Builder, Puppeteer, Performer) (she/they) is a writer, performer, and editor living in Brooklyn. A contributor to McSweeney's, Weekly Humorist, and other publications, she is also the assistant editor of Funny Women, a literary, feminist humor column on The Rumpus. She has been shortlisted for PEN Canada's New Voices award and is the recipient of a Metcalf Grant with Playwrights Guild of Canada. Jennie's first book, Frog and Toad are Doing Their Best, came out in October 2021 and was selected by The Boston Globe as "A book for everyone this holiday season." For more humor and stories, visit www.jennie.fun.

Rebecca Alison Hart (Performer) (she/her) acts and sometimes sings in plays and films, writes and plays songs for her band and also for plays she sometimes acts in; and writes plays that have songs in them - both lyrics and libretto and sometimes music. She once accidentally won a comedy contest in Dublin, Ireland while appearing as musical guest. Born into a theatre family, she has been acting since her first stage appearance at nine months and making music for only a slightly shorter time. She lives, writes, sings, acts, and edits this bio in New York city. She will read your tarot cards.

Andrew Jackson Lynch (Performer) (he/him) is a composer, lyricist, and bookwriter based in New York City. He loves stories more than just about anything else, in all sorts of shapes and sizes, whether for children or adults. (To be honest, he's not entirely sure there's a difference.) In 2018, he graduated with an MFA from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at Tisch School of the Arts, in 2020 he was a participant in the Nautilus Workshop at New Dramatists, and his work has been featured in the Lyricist's Corner on 10glo.com. Performances of his work have included "You're Just Going to Call It 'Andrew's Cabaret' Anyway: The Songs of Andrew Jackson Lynch" at The Duplex; TedQuest, an 8-Bit Puppet Musical written with collaborator Molly Reisman, as part of the 2017 La Mama Puppet Slam; and the 980 Bergen Concert Series. Current projects include Babel and Gramercy Park, both original musicals, and Book Report.

About La MaMa

La MaMa is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa's historic 60th Season is committed to Radical Access, a comprehensive access that includes physical and economic accessibility, opportunity, representation, and relevance. La MaMa celebrates its sixtieth season with the reopening of its first permanent home at 74A East 4th Street after extensive renovation ensuring new generations of artists a space to create work and change how we think about and experience art, and ultimately transform our cultural narrative. La MaMa's vision of nurturing new artists and new work remains as strong today as it was when Ellen Stewart first opened the doors in 1961 and has presented more than 5,000 productions by 150,000 artists of all nations, cultures, races and identities.

A recipient of the 2018 Regional Theater Tony Award, and more than 30 Obie Awards and dozens of Drama Desk, Bessie, and Villager Awards, La MaMa has been a creative home for thousands of artists, many of whom have made lasting contributions to the arts, including Blue Man Group, Ping Chong, André De Shields, Adrienne Kennedy, Harvey Fierstein, Diane Lane, Warren Leight, Michael Mayer, Tadeusz Kantor, Bette Midler, Meredith Monk, Peter Brook, David and Amy Sedaris, Julie Taymor, Kazuo Ohno, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

MARY HAD A LITTLE LAMB AND ALSO A SUBSTITUTE TEACHER

SHORT DESCRIPTION: A folksy puppet musical, a twist on the classic nursery rhyme, is a high octane, laugh-a-minute adventure to be enjoyed by audiences ages 5 to 105.

WHEN: Sat May 21 at 2pm, Sun May 22 at 12pm

WHERE: La Mama Experimental Theatre Club 66 East 4th Street

TICKETS: $10 each, available here: https://www.lamama.org/shows/la-mama-kids-mary-had-a-little-lamb-2022

RUNNING TIME: 40 minutes