MALICIOUS COMPLIANCE to Kick Off 2024 WP Pipeline Festival

After completing the prestigious two-year residency with WP Theater, Cohort members will present new work with their newfound collaborators. Join in for Pod 1's collaboration: Malicious Compliance, a Queer Waiting for Godot meets Fairview calling-in of the American Theatre written by Amara Brady, directed by Julia Sirna-Frest, and produced by Praycious Wilson-Gay.

The cast includes Jade Jones (Belle in the Olney's Beauty & the Beast) as Yuri, Nora Schell (the Pearlman's CATS) as Mo, and Lorinda Lisitza (The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical) as Delores. The creative team is comprised of Compositions and additional lyrics by Xander Browne, Costume Design by Ásta Bennie Hostetter & Jules Kulaya, Lighting Design by Megan Lang, Set Design by Erica Zhang, Sound Design by Chris Darbassie, and Stage Management by Kyra Bowie & Kacey Bradshaw.

Synopsis: Mo and Yuri sit under an almost non-existent potted tree named Beckett, waiting impatiently for the next phase of their career-the next part of their journey. Delores sings a song about the blood the land craves, a callous warning that the blood is the only thing that will allow them to ascend to the glory Mo and Yuri believe is possible. Inspired by Waiting for Godot, Malicious Compliance tells the story of two artists desperately waiting for a change that may cost more than they're willing to give or, worse, may never come.

Performances begin April 4th and conclude April 6th with a mask-required performance at 8 pm on April 5th.

Tickets are available here.