Louis Cato, GHETTO GASTRO: RED RICE and More Set for Little Island This Week

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This week, Little Island will welcome another grouping of performances across its open-air venues—The Amph, The Glade, and throughout the park. Following performances last week by Cécile McLorin Salvant with Sullivan Fortner, Lillias White, Billy Stritch and Mikaela Bennett, Radiolab: Grass Fed, and Papi Juice with Pauli Cakes and Kevin Aviance, the series continues.

From tomorrow, Wednesday, August 19 through Sunday, August 23, Little Island presents a vibrant week of performances and experiences, including The Late Show bandleader Louis Cato taking us back to the legendary dance hall of The Savoy in a joyous journey through the music of The Harlem Renaissance; Ghetto Gastro: Red Rice, in which the famed culinary collective traces the odyssey of a beloved food across cultures and geographies; and Brooklyn nightlife stars Papi Juice throw another epic floor-packing party, this week featuring Ahya Simone, Kfeelz and Sterling Juan Diaz.

THIS WEEK AT LITTLE ISLAND:

Louis Cato: THE HARLEM RENAISSANCE

Performances Wednesday, August 19 at 8:30PM; Thursday, August 20 at 8:30PM; Friday, August 21 at 8:30PM; Saturday, August 22 at 8:30PM with a free post-show swing dance party in The Play Ground; Sunday, August 23 at 8:30PM in The Amph (ASL Interpreted performance)

All tickets $25

The Late Show bandleader takes us back to the legendary dance hall of The Savoy in a joyous journey through the music of the Harlem Renaissance

Curated by Louis Cato; Lighting Designer: Mary Ellen Stebbins; Sound Designer: Shannon Slaton; Arrangements: Louis Cato and Philip Kuehn

Performers: Louis Cato (Bandleader/Guitar), Louis Fouché (Alto Saxophone), Alphonso Horne (Trumpet), Philip Kuehn (Bass), Jeffrey Miller (Trombone), Tivon Pennicott (Tenor Saxophone), Mathis Picard (Piano), Catherine Russell (Vocalist) and Evan Sherman (Drums)

GHETTO GASTRO: RED RICE

Performances Friday, August 21 at 5PM; Saturday, August 22 at 5PM; Sunday, August 23 at 5PM The Glade

Free admission

The famed culinary collective traces the odyssey of a beloved food across cultures and geographies

Performers: Jon Gray, Chef BJ Dennis, and Immanuel Wilkins (Aug 21); Dr. Margarita Lila Rosa, Caroline Saavedra, and DJ Ness (Aug 22); Chef Alexander Smalls, Chef Ayo Balogun, DJ Niara Sterling and more (Aug 23)

Food Pop-Up: Teranga, serving red rice Joloff bowls, full of bold West African flavors, rooted in tradition

PAPI JUICE PARTY

Performance August 21 at 9:45 pm, in The Play Ground

Free admission

Brooklyn nightlife stars throw their signature DJ fueled party

Curator: Papi Juice; Lighting Designer: Wildblur

Musical Guests: Ahya Simone, Kfeelz, Sterling Juan Diaz

The complete 2026 summer season includes concerts, world premieres, live radio shows, culinary events and parties—and through takeovers of the entire park. Presenting 56 performances by and featuring more than 200 artists in a dense, high-impact celebration of New York’s cultural life, Little Island enters its most focused and dynamic programming model yet. As in years past, The Amph tickets are $25, and The Glade performances and The Play Ground parties are free to the public – all enhanced by curated food, cocktails, and refreshments, served al fresco on the Hudson River.

Inspired by New York’s past and present cultural scenes – held in Little Island’s stunning 700-seat amphitheater, The Amph, overlooking the Hudson. In Little Island’s intimate 250-seat performance space, The Glade, six new live radio shows explore the hidden stories behind everyday foods. Following each program, visitors can enjoy a carefully crafted culinary pairing that complements the themes of the show. The Play Ground, the main gathering space at Little Island, comes alive with DJ fueled parties and food pop-ups for hundreds.



Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

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