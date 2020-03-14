Liz Smith Reading Series Postponed

Miranda Theatre Company has announced that the final two readings of the Liz Smith Reading Series have been postponed.

The company has released the following statement:

In an effort to protect the artists we have the privilege of working with and the audiences and patrons who help make our work possible, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the the final two readings of the Liz Smith Reading Series.

We feel confident that will be able to bring you Emma Gibson's Water in My Hands and Lisa Ramirez's All Fall Down at some point, but for now we must all take the necessary actions to prevent the spread of CO-VID19.

There will be a Liz Smith 2020 Reading Series "Part Two." We will keep you posted!

Meanwhile, we send wishes of healing and peace to you all.





