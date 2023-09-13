Literally Alive Theatre Reveals Full Cast Of ALICE IN WONDERLAND THE MUSICAL

Literally Alive's off-Broadway production of Alice in Wonderland the Musical has revealed its full cast and crew. The original musical by Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros is running Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre September 30 - November 5, 2023.

Making up the company are both seasoned and new company members. Players Theatre favorites include Avery Ilardi in the titular role of Alice, Eric Fletcher as Lewis Carroll, Queen of Hearts, and the Caterpillar, and Shea Coughlin as the Gryphon and Fairy.

Literally Alive also welcomes their newest company members to the cast: Heidi-Liz Johnon( White Rabbit and Mock Turtle), Aidan Kirby (Door Mouse and King of Hearts) , Celeste Vandermillen (The Cheshire Cat), Ameerah Muhammad (Tear Mouse), Lisa Podulka (Dodo Bird and March Hare), Kiera Matthews (The Mad Hatter), and Matthew H. White (The Page and Bobby Cop). Featuring Sydney Speltz, and Amanda Sweeney as the dance ensemble.

Directed by Literally Alive's Artistic Director Brenda Bell, Alice in Wonderland the Musical is one of Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros's 13 original musicals. The production pays homage to Lewis Carroll's original tale in which Alice meets a white rabbit and ends up in Wonderland with its wacky and whimsical creatures - all set to original music and lyrics by Sgouros and Bell.

The creative team includes Brenda Bell (Artistic Director/Playwright), Michael Sgouros (Composer/Musical Director), Shino Frances (Choreographer), Eric Fletcher (Vocal Director), Courtney Hansen (Costumes), Elizabeth Chaney (Set Design), Emma Ruopp (Production Manager), Jessica Choi (Lighting Designer), and Shea Coughlin (Dance Captain). Stage management members are Nicholas Thomas (Production Stage Manager) and Kelley Alogna (Assistant Stage Manager).

Join in on the fun of this magical adventure, which runs September 30 - November 5, 2023, Saturdays 3pm & 7pm, Sundays 11am & 2pm Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.

There is a special family workshop before matinees at 2pm Saturday; 10am Sundays.

