Listen: Nicolas Jelmoni Talks PIPPIN, Cirque Du Soleil and More on TAKE A BOW Podcast

Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced this month's guest on TAKE A BOW. Broadway and Award winning circus performer Nicolas Jelmoni joins Take A Bow to share his story about being a dreamer and living every opportunity to the fullest of your ability. There are also a lot of inspiring moments in the episode, with the first one coming just minutes into the episode. Nico auditioned for his dream school at the National Circus School in Montreal. During his first audition, they told him that he wasn't good enough and needed more training. He went to a school in San Francisco to train and improve his abilities. The following semester, he auditioned and was admitted a spot at one of the top circus schools in the Nation.

Not even a three week graduate of the National Circus School, Nico was found in New York making his Broadway Debut in the revival of Pippin! Barely knowing what Broadway was, his hard work and dedication impressed which opened doors to so many more opportunities to accelerate his young career.

From Cirque du Soleil to France Got Talent to Broadway to Producing his own shows, you will be inspired to not give up on your dreams and do what you love.

Take A Bow is a weekly release of insightful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash allows listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.

