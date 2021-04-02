Listen: Lizzy McAlpine Talks Music and More on NOW WE'RE TALKING with DREW GASPARINI

Broadway composer Drew Gasparini, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomed Singer/Songwriter Lizzy McAlpine on this week's episode of NOW WE'RE TALKING with Drew Gasparini.

"Lizzy McAlpine's music is so good that it makes me angry. Angry that I can't be JUST LIKE HER! I had a blast getting to know this wonderful new singer/songwriter. She is working with some of the biggest names in the industry such as Jacob Collier and Dodie, and she's getting praise from big players such as Sara Bareilles! By now we've all heard her amazing debut full length album "Give Me a Minute" which boasts MILLIONS of streams on Spotify! Sure her videos on TikTok and instagram have the whole world talking and buzzing with excitement for her next musical venture, but did you know that Lizzy is actually a theatre kid like you and me?!? It makes me feel good to know that someone as cool as Lizzy is a nerd like us deep down! I adore her and her music and I'm so excited to see what the future holds for the wonderful, talented, beautiful Lizzy McAlpine! Tune in and turn it up, you sexy buttheads! Lizzy McAlpine is on the damn podcast today! Don't forget to rate and subscribe!"

Broadway composer Drew Gasparini has a lot of friends in show business. Sure, he knows what their resumes look like, and what their professional accolades are, but other than that, he doesn't know much about them. "NOW WE'RE TALKING with Drew Gasparini" is a new podcast where Drew tricks his most fabulous friends into having unscripted, unstructured, and slightly unhinged discussions about things you can't find about them on google. Every week enjoy new episodes with "friends of Drew" from the worlds of Broadway, TV, Film and beyond.

