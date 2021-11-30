Listen: Hunter Foster & Jen Cody Guest Star on MYTHIC THUNDERLUTE Podcast

Jen Cody (Disney's The Princess and the Frog) and Hunter Foster (Tony Nominee Little Shop of Horrors) are the guest stars for episode eight of the hit nerdy, musical podcast Mythic Thunderlute: A D&D Podcast Musical.

Listen to the episode below!

The story of the audio comedy follows Edgar, Jocasta, Roscoe, and Pugface - an elf, a shapeshifter, a halfling, and a gnome - as they navigate a fantasy world filled with danger and treasures, attempt to become a hit rock and roll band, and save the world from certain doom.

Hunter and Jen play Roscoe's parents, Frank and Mary Chubb, in the season's most pivotal episode yet: The Battle of Taliashire.

"It's like if Lord of the Rings had a baby with Spinal Tap, and then it got adopted by Cheech and Chong," explains the Dungeon Master, Michael Doherty (Hand to God at Berkeley Rep).

To make each episode of this one-of-a-kind podcast, the team plays a session of Dungeons and Dragons and then turns into a musical, complete with hysterical sound effects, thrilling underscoring, and three full-fledged musical numbers that replace the most dramatic moments from the gameplay. Professional actors and musicians, Jake Blouch (Barrymore Award Winner), Lillian Castillo (Ride the Cyclone, MCC), Steve Gudelunas (The Wheel of Ka podcast), and Leigha Kato (4000 Miles at Philadelphia Theatre Company) hilariously improvise their way through an epic adventure crafted by Game Maker Michael Doherty. The sessions are SFXed by co-producer Alex Keiper (Ring of Fire at Milwaukee Rep/Actor's Theatre) and underscored by composer Dan Kazemi (West Side Story at Milwaukee Rep).

No D&D experience required to enjoy the show! Fans of musical theatre, rock and roll, long-form improv, stoner comedies, and fantasy are all sure to love Mythic Thunderlute: A D&D Podcast Musical. Don't miss what listeners are calling, "fun and wacky and just incredible," "unique and hilarious," and "a journey unlike anything else on the internet."

Website: www.MythicThunderlute.com and BPN.FM//mythicthunderlute.