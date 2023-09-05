Linked Dance Theatre to Present THE INCOMPLETE COLLECTION Immersive Theatre Show

Experience the highly interactive and immersive show from Linked Dance Theatre at Culture Lab LIC.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Have you ever met an idea?

The mysterious curator of The Incomplete Collection has unexpectedly announced a full gallery showing and as someone with a keen eye, you have merited an invitation. But what is on display here are no mere works of physical art like you are typically used to, but ideas - "incomplete ideas" to be precise - that are looking for just the right humans to complete them.

Will you discover the secrets lurking at the heart of the collection and its mysterious Curator? As an audience member, you will get a chance to explore the gallery, unfolding the mysteries it hides, and perhaps, you may be one of the chosen few to get a chance to trade for these precious imaginative commodities. Along the way, you might discover curiosity, inspiration, and fascination... unleash your inner artist and find out.

The Incomplete Collection is a highly interactive, immersive show from the award-winning production company Linked Dance Theatre. Celebrating their 10th anniversary of idea curation and creation, this latest project is produced in collaboration with Culture Lab LIC.

Performances begin September 30th through November 19th and run Thursdays through Sundays in Long Island City, Queens. Tickets range from $40 to $90 and the ticket tier you purchased will determine the amount of time you have in this exclusive gallery (no more than 30 attendees per show), with its unique ideas, and what you may or may not get to experience.

For any further questions about The Incomplete Collection, please email linkeddancetheatre@gmail.com

About Linked Dance Theater:

Linked Dance Theatre premiered their first professional show Gone in NYC in March of 2014 and is now run by Co-Artistic Directors Jordan Chlapecka and Kendra Slack. To date, LDT have produced 14 full length productions and has been granted space residencies at New York institutions such as The Lilac Preservation Project, Coney Island USA, The Center at West Park, and The Trust for Governors Island. Linked Dance Theatre is a boundary-pushing immersive theatre company, merging the worlds of theatre and dance by telling stories through movement. A collaborative company that makes movement that fits its movers' bodies, we also maintain the fact that how we tell our stories is most important. Learn more at www.linkeddancetheatre.com.

About Culture Lab LIC: Culture Lab LIC is a 501(c)(3) formed to be the arts and culture umbrella for Western Queens. Culture Lab presents local, national, and international art of all genres, while supporting New York artists and other nonprofits by providing space, resources and a sense of community. Operating out of a 12,000 square foot converted warehouse, Culture Lab LIC hosts two fine art galleries, an 80 seat theater, classroom space, an 18,000 square foot outdoor venue, and a robust residency program. Culture Lab LIC is dedicated to upholding, equity, diversity and inclusion across all our platforms. Learn more at www.culturelablic.org




