Lineup Set for 19th Annual La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival

La MaMa has revealed the lineup for the 19th annual La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival. Curated by Nicky Paraiso, the 2024 festival features new and recent works by 12 choreographers and companies with diverse creative practices and approaches to performance. Two off-site film/performance events in partnership with the Center for Remembering and Sharing will also be presented. The festival runs May 16 to June 2, 2024, at La MaMa’s Ellen Stewart Theatre, The Downstairs Theatre, and The Club. Performance times vary.

The stellar lineup includes Arthur Avilés, Yoshiko Chuma with Dennis O’Connor and composer Dane Terry, Dancers Unlimited, Emerging Choreographers/Hunter College MFA Dance Program, InNprogress Collective, Anabella Lenzu, NUU Knynez, Koma Otake, Ilaria Passeri and Eveleena Dann with composer Stefano Zazzera, Pioneers Go East Collective, John Scott, and Chris Yon & Taryn Griggs,

Nicky Paraiso stated: “The singular choreographers participating in La MaMa Moves! during its 19th season are all strong, powerful individuals, beholden to no one, answering to nobody but themselves, adhering to no one style or genre, holding on to not one physical practice, dance technique, or philosophy. Each individual artist is listening to their own voice; each does this with a fierce determination and a deep kind of listening to the movement directives and intentions of their physical body(ies).”

Tickets for La MaMa Moves! are $30 (general), $25 (students/seniors). The first 10 tickets are $10 (limit two per person). Two, three, and five show packages are available. Ticket prices are inclusive of all fees. Tickets are available at www.lamama.org.

La MaMa’s Ellen Stewart Theatre and The Downstairs Theatre are located at 66 East 4th Street, and The Club is at 74 East 4th Street (between the Bowery and 2nd Avenue).