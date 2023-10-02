Linedy Genao, Robi Hager and More Will Be Featured on SUEÑOS: OUR AMERICAN MUSICAL Concept EP, Set For Release This Month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage month and as part of Theatre Barn Records, New York Theatre Barn will release a concept EP of Jesse J. Sanchez’s Sueños: Our American Musical on October 13th, 2023. The album will be available wherever you stream music.

With book, music and lyrics by Jesse J. Sanchez, Sueños: Our American Musical is about three generations of a Mexican American family and their pursuit of the American dream. The show has been developed through each of New York Theatre Barn’s core programs, including Barn on Fire - the company’s summer residency on Fire Island (a collaboration with Fire Island Pines Arts Project).

“We’ve been incubating Sueños for over 4 years now,” said Theatre Barn Records president Héctor Flores, Jr. “Being Puerto Rican in this business, it’s been an honor and a privilege to bring more Latiné voices to the musical theatre canon because we have so few stories that are by and about us. Soon this concept EP will be accessible to a global audience and it’s my dream that this inspires more of us to write and support Latiné works.”

The album features performances by Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella), Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, Little Duende), Arianna Rosario (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Cortney Wolfson (Kinky Boots), Kristopher Stanley Ward (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Nyseli Vega, and Kris Carrasco. Orchestrations and additional music are by Jeff Chambers, music supervisor and additional orchestrations are by Jesse J. Sanchez, the music producer and mixer is Lloyd Kikoler, the music director is Bruce De La Cruz (Sweeney Todd), and the musicians are Sarah Haines (Hamilton), Joel Mateo, Sean Murphy (Finding Neverland), Raul Navarrete, Raul Rios, and Matt SanGiovanni (1776).

The album is produced for Theatre Barn Records by Héctor Flores, Jr., Joe Barros, and Kate Trammell, and is co-produced with Kierstead Productions, Straighten Your Crown Productions, and Jesse J. Sanchez.

Development of Sueños: Our American Musical was supported in part by the National Alliance for Musical Theatre’s Frank Young Fund for New Musicals - www.namt.org. New York Theatre Barn’s programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. New York Theatre Barn is dedicated to releasing EP’s and concept albums of new musicals in development with Theatre Barn Records. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn’s website at www.nytheatrebarn.org.