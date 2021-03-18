Lincoln Center Activate Announces Anna Deavere Smith Series

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Actress, playwright, and educator Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field, Twilight: Los Angeles) will present a special series April 6-10, as part of Lincoln Center Activate.

The three-part series features a conversation and keynote talk on reimagining education and the role of the arts in shaping futures, and will culminate in a staged reading written and performed by the artist. The piece, entitled By One Route, and By Another, explores kindness, hospitality, and hope and features individual portraits of real-life figures, Margaret Mead, Kiersta Kurtz-Burke, Ntozake Shange, Trudy Howell, and Matthieu Ricard. This Lincoln Center commission is newly curated by Smith, in response to current events.

The schedule of events is below:

Participation is FREE with registration. Learn more about the series and register at lincolncenter.org/activate.

Check out a trailer for the series below!