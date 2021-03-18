Lincoln Center Activate Announces Anna Deavere Smith Series
The three-part series features a conversation and keynote talk on reimagining education and the role of the arts in shaping futures.
Actress, playwright, and educator Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field, Twilight: Los Angeles) will present a special series April 6-10, as part of Lincoln Center Activate.
The three-part series features a conversation and keynote talk on reimagining education and the role of the arts in shaping futures, and will culminate in a staged reading written and performed by the artist. The piece, entitled By One Route, and By Another, explores kindness, hospitality, and hope and features individual portraits of real-life figures, Margaret Mead, Kiersta Kurtz-Burke, Ntozake Shange, Trudy Howell, and Matthieu Ricard. This Lincoln Center commission is newly curated by Smith, in response to current events.
The schedule of events is below:
- Tuesday, April 6 at 12:00 pm ET: In Conversation: Anna Deavere Smith and Dr. Christopher Emdin
- Thursday, April 8 at 12:00 pm ET: Keynote: Anna Deavere Smith, followed by a live virtual Q&A
- Saturday, April 10 at 4:00 pm ET: By One Route, and By Another: A Performance by Anna Deavere Smith, followed by a live virtual Q&A
Participation is FREE with registration. Learn more about the series and register at lincolncenter.org/activate.
Check out a trailer for the series below!