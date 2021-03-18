Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Lincoln Center Activate Announces Anna Deavere Smith Series

The three-part series features a conversation and keynote talk on reimagining education and the role of the arts in shaping futures.

Mar. 18, 2021  

Actress, playwright, and educator Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field, Twilight: Los Angeles) will present a special series April 6-10, as part of Lincoln Center Activate.

The three-part series features a conversation and keynote talk on reimagining education and the role of the arts in shaping futures, and will culminate in a staged reading written and performed by the artist. The piece, entitled By One Route, and By Another, explores kindness, hospitality, and hope and features individual portraits of real-life figures, Margaret Mead, Kiersta Kurtz-Burke, Ntozake Shange, Trudy Howell, and Matthieu Ricard. This Lincoln Center commission is newly curated by Smith, in response to current events.

The schedule of events is below:

Participation is FREE with registration. Learn more about the series and register at lincolncenter.org/activate.

Check out a trailer for the series below!


