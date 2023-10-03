Liisi LaFontaine, Stephanie Torns, and Antonio Cipriano Will Lead Industry Reading of New Musical IN PIECES

The musical has gained global popularity after releasing a highlights album in 2021.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Liisi LaFontaine, Stephanie Torns, and Antonio Cipriano Will Lead Industry Reading of New Musical IN PIECES

The new musical In Pieces with book, music, and lyrics by Joey Contreras will receive a private, invite-only, industry reading on Oct. 6 at the Baryshnikov Arts Center. The musical has gained global popularity after releasing a highlights album in 2021 with Broadway Records and has become a hit licensed property with productions in Singapore, Australia, London, and throughout the US. 

The new work is an anthology musical exploring the romantic journeys of six people across three chapters of life as they fall in love, break up, and learn to love again. 

The cast will be led by Anson Bagley, Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Julian Diaz-Granados (Dear Evan Hansen), Mia Gerachis (Pretty Woman), Miguel Gil (Kimberly Akimbo), Makai Hernandez (A Beautiful Noise), Liisi LaFontaine (Moulin Rouge!), Lily Soto, Stephanie Torns (Waitress), and Hannah Verdi. Casting by The Casting Collaborative / Jason Styres & Andrea Zee.

Rebecca Aparicio is directing, with music supervision by Brian Russell Carey. Jenn Jacobs serves as production stage manager. ​ Andrew Patino of Ursa Creatives is producing. 

Industry members interested in attending can email inpiecesthemusical.gm@gmail.com



