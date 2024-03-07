Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT to Return To The United Solo Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Letta Neely's award-winning solo play, 'Pulling It All Into The Current,' will return to the United Solo Festival.

"Pulling It All Into The Current" represents the culmination of Neely's years of dedication and tireless effort in amplifying the voices of the marginalized and unheard. Her profound empathy and understanding of the human experience shine through in her writing, bringing rare authenticity and emotional depth to her characters. Neely's portrayal, as she breathes life into these characters on stage, has been nothing short of astonishing. Through the transformative power of spoken word, Neely skillfully channels the voices, emotions, and experiences of each character, forging an intimate connection with the audience and evoking profound empathy and understanding.

In her own words, Neely shared, "In 'Pulling It All Into The Current,' audiences will meet a range of vibrant characters, each with their own unique stories and struggles. We have Rhonda, a resilient teenager navigating the complexities of adolescence. There's also Chocolate Marsh, a recovering addict who has embarked on a journey of healing and self-discovery. Laprecious is a single mother, balancing the challenges of motherhood with her personal aspirations. Corner is a flamboyant artist whose neighborhood has been gentrified, and his art becomes a voice of resistance. Professor Crooked-Leg Boo is a street poet, whose powerful songs illuminate his struggles and the realities of street life. And then we have Preacher, a voice of hope and inspiration in a world filled with hardships."

Neely also reflected on the development of these characters, stating, "The development of these characters involved a combination of research, personal experiences, and imaginative exploration. I wanted to create authentic representations of individuals who face various challenges in their lives. I drew inspiration from real-life stories, conversations, and observations, as well as my own reflections. Each character's journey is a reflection of the complexities and resilience of the human spirit."

Central to Neely's multifaceted work is her own life story, shaped by resilience and determination. Hailing from the vibrant streets of inner-city Indianapolis, Neely's artistic journey has been defined by her unwavering commitment to amplifying the voices of the marginalized.

Having already garnered acclaim at esteemed venues like the Boston Playwrights' Theatre and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, "Pulling It All Into The Current" is set to take center stage once again at the United Solo Festival in March 2024.

"Pulling It All Into The Current" is written and performed by Letta Neely. Directed by Greg Allen. Presented at United Solo Festival at Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036. $50.

Buy Tickets: https://festival.unitedsolo.org/show/1705548831529x176483731341836300)