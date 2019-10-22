Lesli Margherita, Joey McIntyre, and More to Perform at NYMF Benefit Concert

The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) announced today casting for the 2019 Benefit Concert honoring Grammy, Tony, and Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz and Olivier Award-winning choreographer Kelly Devine, both alumni of NYMF. The 2019 Benefit Concert will take place on Monday, November 18 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036).

The evening will include selections highlighting the honorees' careers, including Wicked, Pippin, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Children of Eden, Prince of Egypt, Rock of Ages and Come From Away. The honorees will be celebrated by Broadway stars and NYMF alumni, including Kelli Barrett (Wicked, Doctor Zhivago, Fosse/Verdon), Tony nominee Charl Brown (Motown), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Zorro, Matilda), Tony nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin), Joey McIntyre (New Kids On The Block, Wicked), Mary-Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls, Wicked), Julia Murney (Wicked), Jack Noseworthy (Come From Away), Gypsy Snider (Pippin), Tony nominee Jarrod Spector (Jersey Boys, The Cher Show, Beautiful) and Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud). The evening will also feature Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots) performing a selection from the upcoming Broadway musical Diana and a special performance by honoree Stephen Schwartz himself.

The 2019 NYMF Artist Fellow Anessa Marie will also present a sneak preview of the musical she and her writing partner Danny Bristoll are writing for NYMF 2020.

The evening will be directed by West Hyler (NYMF Producing Artistic Director, Paramour, Big Apple Circus), with musical direction by Charity Wicks (Billy Elliot).

This Benefit Concert is the primary fundraiser for NYMF, and all proceeds go to support new original musicals and musical theater artists.

Tickets range from $175-$750 and are available for purchase at www.nymf.org.

