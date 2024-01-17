Leg Up On Life's ROYALTY: Royals Of ROCK Takes to Red Eye Next Week

Leg Up On Life's first ROYALTY of 2024 is taking to the Red Eye stage in just a week! Thursday, January 25th Leg Up On Life will be presenting an evening of electrifying rock performances at Red Eye NY (355 W 41st St.) Doors open at 7P and the show 8P.

ROYALTY: Royals of Rock is a new immersive mix of VMA-like and rock concert performances while the powerhouse vocalists pay homage to the iconic rock legends over the past several generations. The show will be filled with Vocalists and Dancers coming together to give a show unlike any other to raise funds for the Ali Forney Center.

To learn about the life saving work of the Ali Forney Center head over to their website: https://www.aliforneycenter.org/about-us#:~:text=Committed%20to%20saving%20the%20lives,tools%20needed%20to%20live%20independently.

Leg Up On Life is an artistic organization that strives to create an inclusive community through the performing and visual arts. Leg Up On Life events and shows promote artistic collaboration, while raising funds for organizations that directly aid the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.

The headlining vocalists for ROYALTY: Royals of Rock benefiting The Ali Forney Center include Castrata, DeAnne Stewart, Jenna Rubaii, Jenny Mollet, Kelly MacMillan, Kiernan, and Rhetta Mykeal.

Some of the featured dancers involved include Ashley Anderson, Brionna Trilling, Carlie Wenzel, Carly Natalia Grossman, Emma Cook, Eva Schmidt, Grant Braden, Jade Sessions, Ian Viciedo, Jeanne Malfanti, Julia Feely, Kathleen Belarde, Kayleigh Hegarty, Kennedy Kandi, Maci Arms, Malik C. Warlick, Palma Michelle Tejada, Sarah Nelson, Scotty Jacobson, Stemarciae Bain, and more

To get your tickets head over to Click Here

Limited Early Bird tickets are available for $20 and General tickets are $25. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the amount raised.