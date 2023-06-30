Layon Gray's COWBOY Extends Off-Broadway for the 5th Time

The play is in an open ended run with tickets on sale through July 29th at the Actors Temple Theatre.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

Cowboy, a story about Bass Reeves, will extend through July. Cowboy, an epic tale of Bass Reeves, the first full western stage play in New York City in nearly 80 years -  is written, directed and stars Layon Gray as Reeves.

Despite facing insurmountable odds, Reeves defied expectations and became one of the most prolific U.S. Deputy Marshals in history. Many scholars believe his life inspired the Lone Ranger character. Cowboy has been a sold-out success since its New York debut in December 2022, with five extensions due to popular demand. 

The story follows Bass Reeves and his Native American companion as they chase two criminals along the Mexican border, with Reeves holding a death warrant for one of them. But when they find themselves stuck in an old saloon as a deadly tornado approaches, it will take all of their courage and resilience to survive.

Throughout his 32-year career as a marshal, Reeves arrested more than 3,000 criminals - some of which were the most dangerous of our time - proving himself to be a true testament of strength and courage.

"Cowboy is an inspirational story about overcoming obstacles," says Gray. "It is truly an honor to bring this incredible American Marshal's journey to life on stage."

The play won five 2021 Broadway World Miami Awards which included Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Play and Best Production Of The Year. The play also stars Thaddius Daniels, Clinton Faulkner, David Roberts, and Anthony Goss.

The play is in an open ended run with tickets on sale through July 29th at the Actors Temple Theatre at 339 W. 47th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues in New York City. Cowboy is produced Off-Broadway by Layon Gray Enterprises, Edmund Gaynes and Dorothy Spellman.

Tickets available at www.TeleCharge.com or by calling 212 - 239 - 6200. Website www.CowboyThePlay.com




