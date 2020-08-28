Laverne Cox, Anna Deavere Smith, Richard Smallwood, Dance Theatre Of Harlem Join Cast Jessye Norman At 75: A Celebration

The event takes place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM ET.

Black Opera Productions LLC, and Presenting Partner, Brookfield Place, will present Jessye Norman at 75: A Celebration LIVE on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM ET, to commemorate the legendary singer's first birthday in memoriam, presented in support of the Estate of Jessye Norman and Jessye Norman School of the Arts, and the forthcoming documentary film Black Opera.

The program features virtual dedications from across the country, as well as performances filmed on-site in the Winter Garden at Brookfield Place, a destination in step with the latest in global and local culture, from art and music to cuisine, shopping, and more. This 90-minute program will be hosted by baritone and Associate Producer of the film Black Opera, Kenneth Overton, with guest speakers to include: Laverne Cox, actress, playwright and Professor, Anna Deavere Smith; Grammy-nominated Gospel composer, Richard Smallwood; Artistic Director Emerita of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Judith Jamison; Darren Walker (Ford Foundation, President); Alicia Hall Moran; Grammy-Award winning composer Richard Danielpour, Broadway and Opera star Harolyn Blackwell; long-time collaborator of Ms. Norman and pianist, Mark Markham; sharing personal anecdotes and readings from the Grammy-Award winning singer's deeply personal and candid memoir, as well as special reflections by her siblings Elaine Norman Sturkey and James Howard Norman.

The tribute program also includes a performance from the Dance Theatre of Harlem, remembrances from some of Ms. Norman's notable operatic colleagues including fellow Kennedy Center Honors recipients Martina Arroyo and Grace Bumbry, legendary opera singers George Shirley and Simon Estes as well as mentee and artistic collaborator Damien Sneed, and performances from opera stars J'Nai Bridges, Measha Brueggergosman, Karen Slack, Russell Thomas, Chauncey Packer, Krysty Swann, Audrey DuBois-Harris, Sidney Outlaw, Brandie Sutton, Justin Austin, and Laquita Mitchell, with pianists Mary Pinto, Kevin miller, Myra Huang, and lifelong Norman Family friend Aundra Clark.

Viewers can obtain tickets and register for the free event HERE with a suggested donation of $35 USD. Tickets will support the artists, The Estate of Jessye Norman, The Jessye Norman School for the Arts and the film BLACK OPERA. It will stream LIVE on www.blackoperafilm.com, as well as Black Opera's Facebook and Youtube channels. To register please visit: Jessye Norman at 75 on Eventbrite.

This program is produced by Jonathan Estabrooks, Miranda Plant, Kenneth Overton, and Ras Dia, in partnership with Brookfield Place. For more information, follow @blackoperafilm on Instagram and Facebook, or contact blackoperaproductions@gmail.com.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You