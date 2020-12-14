Laurie Metcalf Joins The Young Actors' Theatre Camp for A Special Reading, December 21

The Young Actors' Theatre Camp has announced "12 Nights of the Holidays" featuring 12 free online events for theatre fans of all ages, featuring a special appearance from two time Tony Award- winner and three- time Emmy Winner joins the "12 Nights" on Monday, December 21st at 7pm (PST).

"The highlight of the 12 day event is certainly when we are joined by the wonderful Laurie Metcalf as she brightens everyone's Zoom screens with a reading of "'Twas The Night Before Christmas'" says Co-Founding Director, Shawn Ryan.

Wanting to spread Holiday cheer and raise awareness for arts education, Camp YATC has programmed 12 unbelievable nights of inspiration, education and entertainment to get us all into the Holiday Spirit!

And all the proceeds benefit the #SaveYATC Fund, a fundraising effort to help The Young Actors' Theatre Camp make it through COVID-19 and the disastrous effects it had on this small arts organization.

You can view the schedule for "The 12 Nights of the Holidays" here: www.CampYATC.com/12nights.