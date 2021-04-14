Laurie Anderson and Jason Moran to Premiere PARTY IN THE BARDO at Park Avenue Armory in May

Park Avenue Armory today announced dates for its premiere of Party in the Bardo, a collaboration between multidisciplinary artist and MacArthur "Genius" Jason Moran, who curates the Armory's Artists Studio Series, and multi-Grammy Award-winning performance artist Laurie Anderson. For four performances from May 5 through May 9 , Anderson and Moran will perform in the Armory's 55,000-square-foot Wade Thompson Drill Hall, underpinned by the soundscape of Lou Reed: DRONES, a sonic installation utilizing guitars from Reed's collection and curated by his former guitar technician Stewart Hurwood. Each performance, Anderson and Moran will invite special guests to add their own layer of artistry over the Drones, joining them in these improvisational sonic meditations for the city of New York.

"The Armory is looking forward to continuing its Social Distance Hall season with another commission that unites a powerhouse group of artists in the creation of work that captures the spirit of our time, reflecting both its somber moments and the catharsis we're all longing for. Party in the Bardo is a realm of improvisation led by two masters-Laurie and Jason-who each have a deep history with the Armory and a command of the space that allows them to transform the Drill Hall into an otherworldly soundstage," said Rebecca Robertson , Founding President and Executive Producer of Park Avenue Armory. "The work is a moving testament to the power of art and music to bring together artists and audiences for safe, transcendent, and communal experiences."

Rigorous safety protocols for audiences that extend from arrival, entry, and seating to performance and departure have been developed, workshopped, and tested with invited audiences . Among these safety procedures are: masks worn properly at all times; a detailed and monitored system of audience flow to ensure artists, patrons, and staff are socially distanced at all times throughout their visit; contactless temperature-checks and ticket scanning outside at the door; no points of gathering in the building or on the sidewalk; no retail concessions, food and beverages, or ticket sales; restroom use limited to one person at a time, with cleaning between each use; and refreshing of the Drill Hall air three times pre-show and post-show. Rapid Testing will be conducted on-site at the Armory.

HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Park Avenue Armory has developed very strict health and safety protocols that include wearing masks at all times and rigorously enforced point-to-point choreography that ensures that no individuals are ever less than a six-foot distance from each other. The plan meets or exceeds applicable governmental standards. The protocols satisfy or exceed the recommendations of Federal, State, and City agencies overseeing the response to the health crisis.



TICKETING

All tickets will be electronic/mobile-only and are available for purchase at armoryonpark.org. There will be no tickets available to purchase on-site. By purchasing a ticket to Party in the Bardo , ticket buyers consent to being Rapid Tested for COVID-19 on-site at Park Avenue Armory. For entry to the Armory, all audience members will be required to fill out a COVID-19 Screening Questionnaire and provide contact tracing information. No exceptions will be made.

DETAILS:



Party in the Bardo

By Laurie Anderson and Jason Moran

Performances: May 5 - May 9

Wednesday, May 5: 7:00 pmThursday, May 6: CLOSEDFriday, May 7: 7:00 pmSaturday, May 8: 7:00 pmSunday, May 9: 4:00 pm

Tickets: $45

A Park Avenue Armory Production