Last Week to See Mint Theater's DAYS TO COME

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

This is the last week to enjoy the on-demand streaming of Days To Come by Lillian Hellman (The Little Foxes, The Children's Hour), part of Mint Theater Company's Silver Lining Streaming Series, through February 21st ONLY. The price of admission is FREE. The Silver Lining Streaming Series continues with Katie Roche by Teresa Deevy (NOW through March 28th); Women Without Men by Hazel Ellis (beginning February 22nd until March 21); Yours Unfaithfully by Miles Malleson (3/22 to 5/16); A Picture of Autumn by N.C Hunter (3/29 to 5/23); and The Fatal Weakness by George Kelly (5/17 to 6/13), all at Mint's virtual theater, MintTheater.org.

Closed captioning is available for all of Mint's upcoming streaming productions. To receive a password, visit MintTheater.org

Mint has been investing in creating professionally shot and edited full length archival videos since 2013. No Zoom boxes or Computer Generated Imagery - these are professional quality, hi-definition, three-camera recordings of live performances, captured in the theater with live audiences.