Last Week to See Mint Theater's DAYS TO COME
J.R. Sullivan directs a cast that features Mary Bacon, Janie Brookshire, Larry Bull, Chris Henry Coffey, Dan Daily, Ted Deasy, Roderick Hill, Betsy Hogg, and more.
This is the last week to enjoy the on-demand streaming of Days To Come by Lillian Hellman (The Little Foxes, The Children's Hour), part of Mint Theater Company's Silver Lining Streaming Series, through February 21st ONLY. The price of admission is FREE. The Silver Lining Streaming Series continues with Katie Roche by Teresa Deevy (NOW through March 28th); Women Without Men by Hazel Ellis (beginning February 22nd until March 21); Yours Unfaithfully by Miles Malleson (3/22 to 5/16); A Picture of Autumn by N.C Hunter (3/29 to 5/23); and The Fatal Weakness by George Kelly (5/17 to 6/13), all at Mint's virtual theater, MintTheater.org.Closed captioning is available for all of Mint's upcoming streaming productions. To receive a password, visit MintTheater.org. "Days To Come turns out to be a gripping piece of storytelling, one whose failure and subsequent obscurity make no sense at all. This is the 14th Mint Theater revival that I've reviewed since 2005, and the 14th time I've raved about the results. Such unfailing excellence merits much wider recognition. If you've yet to see what the Mint can do, start here!" said Terry Teachout in The Wall Street Journal. Lillian Hellman's second play, Days to Come, is a family drama set against the backdrop of labor strife in a small Ohio town which threatens to tear apart both town and family. "It's the story of innocent people on both sides who are drawn into conflict and events far beyond their comprehension," Hellman said in an interview before Days to Come opened in 1936. "It's the saga of a man who started something he cannot stop..." J.R. Sullivan directs a cast that features Mary Bacon, Janie Brookshire, Larry Bull, Chris Henry Coffey, Dan Daily, Ted Deasy, Roderick Hill, Betsy Hogg, Kim Martin-Cotton, Geoffrey Allen Murphy, and Evan Zes. Mint has been investing in creating professionally shot and edited full length archival videos since 2013. No Zoom boxes or Computer Generated Imagery - these are professional quality, hi-definition, three-camera recordings of live performances, captured in the theater with live audiences. To learn more about Mint's On Demand Streaming, go to minttheater.org.