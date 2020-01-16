LPTW Will Hold a Memorial Honoring Former League Members

The League of Professional Theatre Women (Shellen Lubin and Catherine Porter, Co-Presidents), an organization which has been championing women in the professional theatre for over three decades, is mourning the loss of eight league members who passed away in 2019.

On Monday, January 27 LPTW will honor and remember Betty Corwin, founder of Theater on Film and Tape (TOFT), at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts; director Kathi E. B. Ellis; Arlene Epstein, theater critic for Long Island's South Shore Record and the Nassau Herald; the League's long-time Treasurer, Anne Stewart FitzRoy; scenic, costume and projection designer Meganne George; producer and general manager Dorothy Olim Krone, the first woman to be elected President of the League of Advertising Agencies and recipient of the League's 1996 Lee Reynolds Award; actor Lynne Rogers, well-known to television viewers during her many years as a leading lady on CBS' "Guiding Light" and as an ailing heroine on NBC's "The Doctors"; and actor and singer Lauren Scott.

Leading the Memorial will be LPTW Co-President Shellen Lubin, Memorial Coordinator and League member Alexis Greene and Rabbi Jill Hausman of the Actors' Temple. Other participants will include distinguished American mezzo soprano Marie Ann Chenevey, and numerous LPTW members.

The Memorial will take place at The Actors' Temple (339 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036) on Monday, January 27 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm (doors will open at 6pm). Admission is FREE, but reservations are requested at programs@theatrewomen.org. Please note that The Actors' Temple is accessible. Please visit http://theatrewomen.org/event/lptw-theatre-women-memorial/ for more information.

The League of Professional Theatre Women (a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization) has been championing women and leading the gender parity conversation in the professional theatre for over three decades. Since its founding, the LPTW's membership has grown to 500+ theatre artists and practitioners of all backgrounds, across multiple disciplines, working in the commercial and non-profit sectors. To increase visibility of and opportunities for women in the field, the LPTW spearheads public programming, advocacy initiatives, events, media, and publications that raise awareness of the importance of nurturing women's voices, celebrate industry luminaries, preserve the legacy of historic visionaries, and shine a spotlight on the imperative of striving for gender parity and fostering a diversity of expression, both in the theatre world and the world at large. To find out more about how you can support its endeavors, please visit www.theatrewomen.org.





