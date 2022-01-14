LOVE & SEX ON THE SPECTRUM to Premiere at 2022 FRIGID Festival

Spectrum Love Productions will present Love & Sex on the Spectrum written and performed by George Steeves and directed by Megan Ford Miller. The production will be presented as part of the 2022 FRIGID Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Place between 1st Avenue and Avenue A, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Friday, February 18th at 7pm, Monday, February 21 at 8:45pm, Sunday, February 27 at 7pm, Friday, March 4 at 10:30pm and Saturday, March 5 at 3:30pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

An atypical romantic comedy, that explores all of the awkward firsts that come with dating, sex and love from a late bloomer's perspective. Being on the autism spectrum is challenging enough, now add dating to the mix. There's quite a learning curve. Experience all the lessons and laughs, along with the do's and don'ts, on how to be your most authentic self, and to truly love yourself at the end of the day.

George Steeves (Playwright) has also written and performed Magic 8 Ball, My Life with Asperger's which premiered at the 2017 Hollywood Fringe Festival before going on to be a "Pick of the Fringe" one year later at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Also a Film and Television actor, George's recent credits include many short films, indie projects and a guest starring role on "NCIS: Los Angeles." George can also be seen in Saving Paradise opposite William Moseley where he portrays Walter Wilson. The film centers on a bankrupt pencil factory in a small town and a community that comes together to try and save the factory. Saving Paradise is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Meagan Ford Miller (Director) has produced many shows, all winning the Producer's Encore Award such as A Bit Much from writer and comedian Stacy Dymalski, and the true story of the Hollywood Casting Couch Scandal Hollywouldn't, among others. In addition to theatre, which Megan has been passionate about since childhood, she is also a Film Producer and Set Designer, and her son Reid Miller is also an actor. It was his journey that brought her full circle and back into the entertainment industry in 2013.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc