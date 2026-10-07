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LOST IN DEL VALLE to Extend Run Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse

Performances will now run through October 16, 2026.

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LOST IN DEL VALLE to Extend Run Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse

 

Lost In Del Valle, written and performed by Ned Van Zandt, is extending its run and will now play two additional performances. Directed by Amir Arison, Lost In Del Valle began previews September 14, 2026, at SoHo Playhouse and officially opened September 23. The two additional performances will take place on October 15 and October 16, 2026.

In Lost in Del Valle, one-man theatrical hurricane Ned Van Zandt tells his tale of the drug-induced chaos of the Chelsea Hotel in the 1970's, rubbing shoulders (and more) with Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungeon, the wild parties in the LA music scene with his friend Chaka Khan, and the fluorescent glare of a Texas correctional facility.

Directed by Amir Arison, Lost In Del Valle is a genre-bending piece of dark comedy that cannot be missed as Van Zandt takes you through his spiralling descent: sex, fame, addiction, and ultimately, redemption. Lost In Del Valle originally premiered at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it received the Derek Award for Best Overseas Production.

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