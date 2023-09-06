LIVIN' IT! - The Music Of Julie Mandel Comes to Theater 555 For Two Performances

LIVIN' IT! – The Music of Julie Mandel comes to Theater 555 for two special performances - Monday, September 11 @ 4:30pm and Tuesday, September 12 @ 7:30pm. The presentations are free. However, reservations are required. Please email boxoffice@theater555.com.

Composer/lyricist Julie Mandel has been writing music and lyrics (pop songs, musicals, children's records, opera, etc.) since the 1940's and in celebration of her 100th birthday on September 12, a musical tribute to this amazing woman will be presented to mark this auspicious occasion. LIVIN' IT! – The Music of Julie Mandel, is a 4-actor revue, conceived by Denise Puricelli, who serves as music director, and directed by Hannah Ryan. Ms. Puricelli and Ms. Ryan are co-creators of "LIVIN' IT!"

The cast will feature: Cassondra James, Sydney Borchers, Erica Spyres, and Nikita Burshteyn. Production and media design is by Caite Hevner.

Julie Mandel's life is a very interesting one in relation to the journey of women in the composers' and songwriters' world of the 1940's, 50's, 60's and beyond. Many of Julie's original songs have been recorded by prominent artists over the past 70 years. When Frank Loesser started his publishing company Frank Music, Julie was one of the first composer/lyricists that he signed, and he produced recordings of several of her songs. In her 100th year, Julie still works almost every day at her keyboard and her computer.

“Meeting Julie Mandel for the first time was a joyful moment,” shares Mr. Krebs. “At the time she was 98. When I became familiar with her hundreds of songs, her lyrics, her classical compositions, I was even more astounded. Here is a woman who has taken on so many dragons and conquered them all. I couldn't think of a better tribute than to present an entirely original musical revue in honor of her 100th birthday. Born September 12 1923, we will present LIVIN' IT! on the exact day of her 100th birthday, September 12, 2023 – with her in attendance. I hope the joy will spread worldwide."