LITTLE GIRL BLUE Ends Its Run On May 29 With An Off-Broadway Alliance Award Win

Little Girl Blue (LGB), the musical inspired by the legendary singer/songwriter and activist Nina Simone, will end its successful run at New World Stages this week on May 29.

The show, written by and starring Laiona Michelle, was nominated for a Lucille Lortel Awards and an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical. For her part as a writer, Ms. Michelle was the recipient of a Lilly Award, given to honor women in the American Theater, and she is the winner of an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Solo Performance.

Laiona Michelle will take the stage for the final 8 performances of the show's closing week, including the Thursday and Saturday matinees, which have generally been performed by an understudy. Sharing the stage with her is the exceptional trio of musicians who have been at her side from the very beginning, drummer Kenneth Salters, bassistSaadi Zain, and Music Director and Arranger, pianist Mark Fifer.

"This role is very demanding on the vocal cords because you are singing 17 songs in the span of two hours," said Ms. Michelle. "I want to bring everything I've got for the audiences who have been so supportive of our production, and who at every performance, show us so much love."

As for what's next, Ms. Michelle will be taking some much needed down time at the end of this run, before the start of her other big project, Mandela the musical, opening in November at the Young Vic in London, on which she is the writer.

Little Girl Blue is produced by Rashad V. Chambers and directed by Devanand Janki. The show's design team includes Shoko Kambura (scenic design), Ari Fulton, (costume design); Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Twi McCallum and Jamie Tippett (sound design), and Earon Nealey (wig design). Jason Styres/The Casting Collaborative oversees casting, Ernie Fimbres is production stage manager, MZQ Productions is the production's management firm, and Lisa Dozier/LDK Productions, is the production's General Manager.

Final performances of Little Girl Blue are scheduled on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:00PM, Thursdays at 2:00PM & 7:00PM, Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 2:00PM & 8:00PM, and Sundays at 3:00PM. Ms. Michelle will perform every show of the final week.

Tickets are priced from $49.00 - $99.00. A student lottery will be announced later. Tickets are available for purchase at Telecharge. For more on the production, visit https://www.littlegirlblue.nyc.