LISTEN: New Episodes of BACKSTAGE TALK WITH MARTIN ACUNA Released

The Broadway Podcast Network has announced Backstage Talk has joined the BPN family. Backstage Talk is a celebrated podcast amplifying unheard voices in musical theatre, hosted by Colombian performing artist Martín Acuña. The first seven episodes of Season 3 of Backstage Talk, as well as the first two seasons (in full) are available now, distributed exclusively by the Broadway Podcast Network.

Listen below!

Backstage Talk features the voices of those entertainment professionals that you'll find behind the scenes; the people that create the shows you love: ensemble and company performers, producers, teachers, writers, stage managers, directors, and so many more. Backstage Talk is the first podcast on the Broadway Podcast Network to offer episodes in two languages; five of the first seven episodes in the third season will include interviews with the option to listen in English and/or Spanish.

He created Backstage Talk in 2020 to bridge the gap between Colombia's musical theatre industry and Broadway. After 2021, a year in which the Latinx community shined in musical films like In The Heights, West Side Story and Encanto, Martín seized the opportunity to continue to spotlight the great work being done.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Martín and Backstage Talk to the Broadway Podcast Network," said Broadway Podcast Network CEO Dori Berinstein . "His first two seasons have showcased an outstanding array of musical theatre artists, and we are thrilled to offer him a platform to reach an even bigger audience, both in English and in Spanish."

"Being a part of BPN as their first international podcast is the start of building a wider theatre community, especially for Latin American fans," said host Martín Acuña. "I am thrilled and it's a dream come true!"

Backstage Talk is available on the BPN APP , Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.



MARTÍN ACUÑA is a Colombian performing artist and communications professional who has always dreamt about one and one thing only: Broadway. He still recalls when he fell in love with Musical Theatre - after seeing The Lion King on December 28th, 2008 at the Minskoff Theatre - and since then it's all been about finding his way to New York. Still based in his home city, Bogotá, he started Backstage Talk in early 2020 - just before the craziness happened - as a way to put his thoughts about Broadway out there, and it quickly evolved to an interview-based show that sheds light upon those entertainment professionals who we don't usually hear from, and also to bridge the gap between the upcoming Colombian Musical Theatre industry and Broadway. In 2019, he graduated college after coursing a double major, receiving a BFA in Communications and a BFA in Performing Arts. Besides musicals, Martín has found his passion in assistant direction, podcasting, content creation for social media and project management across the entertainment industry. Martín joined the BPN family in 2021 as a co-host on What's Up Broadway?, by the hand of the incredible Ayanna Prescod and Christian Lewis. The trio do weekly shows for everything buzzworthy happening on the Great White Way. From show openings, and what's trending on "theatre Twitter," to Broadway star interviews and up to date news, this show is the one-stop-shop for all your Broadway news and chatter.