LISTEN: Joe Iconis Discusses His Career & More on NOW WE'RE TALKING WITH DREW GASPARINI

Broadway composer Drew Gasparini, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network welcomed Tony Nominee, Joe Iconis on this week's episode of NOW WE'RE TALKING with DREW GASPARINI.

"Joe Iconis is huggable. Joe Iconis is intimidating. Joe Iconis has amazing talent. Joe Iconis also has great hair. He is a darling of musical theatre, and someone I always catch myself rooting for. We ALL know that Joe Iconis is a staple in NYC with his infamous concerts featuring the "Joe Iconis Family" but did you know that Joe Iconis has a deep love for all things The Muppets? We all know Joe for his Tony nominated work for his musical adaptation of BE MORE CHILL, but did you know this show almost didn't have a fighting chance to blow up into the phenomenon it did? The man is a legend and ALSO, a myth and it was a joy having him on the show to not only discuss life during COVID-19, hear about his amazing career and play some silly games, but he also gives some truly terrific advice to all future generations of theatre workers. So TUNE IN, and turn it the hell up! Joe Iconis is in the house, and he is spitting truth all up in this pod! For more on Joe make sure to follow him on his socials @MrJoeIconis!"

Broadway composer Drew Gasparini has a lot of friends in show business. Sure, he knows what their resumes look like, and what their professional accolades are, but other than that, he doesn't know much about them. "NOW WE'RE TALKING with DREW GASPARINI" is a new podcast where Drew tricks his most fabulous friends into having unscripted, unstructured, and slightly unhinged discussions about things you can't find about them on google. Every week enjoy new episodes with "friends of Drew" from the worlds of Broadway, TV, Film and beyond.

Season one guests include Tony nominees: Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), and Lilli Cooper (Tootsie). Broadway stars: Justin Guarini (American Idiot), Andrew Kober (Sunday in the Park with George), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Amber Ardolino (Hamilton), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Brandon Ellis (Bandstand), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Julia Mattison (Godspell), F. Michael Haynie (Frozen), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Alex Wyse (Indoor Boys), Colton Ryan (Little Voice on Apple+). Additional guests include singer/songwriter Lizzy McAlpine, composer/lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver, Rachel Zegler (Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story), Brittany Holljes from the band Delta Rae, television icon Marc Summers (Double Dare), and more to be announced!