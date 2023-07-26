LIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical Extends Run at SoHo Playhouse

Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical is extended at SoHo Playhouse until September 30, 2023.

The critically acclaimed Irish-American musical comedy, directed by Georgia Warner, debuted July 7, 2023 at the SoHo Playhouse after a sold-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The show, written and composed by Emmy winner Jacki Thrapp with additional material by charting composer Billy Recce, pays tribute to the most important thing that got New York City through the coronavirus pandemic: alcohol. The laugh out loud comedy follows the journey of a female bar owner and her customers as they try to find light in the dark of the pandemic. It is inspired by a handful of bars that stayed open in NYC during 2020.

The original principal cast members are staying on for the extension including leading lady Sid Parker, Bobby Allan, Jacki Thrapp, Kat Nardizzi, Jessie Carina Lanza and Luke Sikora. Dance Captain Marisha Ruth and Vocal Captain Lauren Gamiel are extending as well.

In Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this musical was honored as "Emerging Talent" in the program, listed as a "last minute must see" show by the Edinburgh Evening News, praised as "comedic genius" by the UK's Moreish TV and applauded for its "Broadway-caliber singers" by The Dramatist.

Tickets for the hit musical can be purchased at SoHoPlayhouse.com.