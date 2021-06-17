LCT Spotlight Series Continues With LILEANA BLAIN-CRUZ IN CONVERSATION: ON DIRECTING

Lincoln Center Theater's LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a free program of digital events, featuring LCT artists in performance, conversation and more, will continue on Thursday, June 24 at 7pm with the third episode of "Lileana Blain-Cruz in Conversation: On Directing."

For this event in the series, Ms. Blain-Cruz, a Resident Director at Lincoln Center Theater, will be joined by fellow directors: Raja Feather Kelly, Seret Scott and Tyler Thomas, who will discuss their work and their hopes for the future of the theater in a post-pandemic world.

Raja Feather Kelly is an Obie-winning choreographer, director and the artistic director of the feath3r theory and a Creative Associate at Juilliard. In 2020, Kelly made his directorial debut at Second Stage with We're Gonna Die. Since 2016, Kelly has choreographed extensively Off-Broadway, most notably for Signature Theatre, Soho Rep., NYTW and Playwrights Horizons. Other choreography credits include Skittles Commercial: The Musical (Town Hall), The Chronicles of Cardigan and Khente (Soho Rep.), Everyday Afroplay (JACK), GURLS (Princeton University, Yale Rep.), Electric Lucifer (The Kitchen), Lempicka (Williamstown Theatre Festival), The House That Will Not Stand (NYTW), Fireflies (Atlantic Theater Company), If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka (Lucille Lortel, Chita Rivera award nominations; Playwrights Horizons), The Good Swimmer (BAM) and Faust (Opera Omaha). Recent work includes choreography for the Pulitzer Prize-winning productions of Fairview (Callaway Award finalist; Soho Rep., Berkeley Rep., TFANA) and A Strange Loop (Obie Award, Callaway Award finalist; Playwrights Horizons).

Seret Scott has directed more than 100 professional theater productions since the late 1980s. Recently, Scott directed the LCT Spotlight Series' audio play of Bill Gunn's The Forbidden City. Her Off-Broadway directing credits include New Victory Theater, Second Stage, Pan Asian Rep. and Playwrights Horizons. Regionally, Ms. Scott has directed for more than 25 companies including a dozen productions at San Diego's Old Globe as an associate artist, Court Theatre, Yale Rep., Westport Country Playhouse, Denver Center, South Coast Rep., L.A. Theatre Works, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, American Conservatory Theater, Two River, George Street Playhouse, National Black Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Indiana Rep., Arena Stage, Woolly Mammoth, Studio Theatre, Atlas Theatre, Ford's Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, Long Wharf, Hartford Stage, Crossroads Theatre and PlayMakers Rep. University credits are Tisch, Juilliard, Fordham, The Acting Company and U-of Maryland. At Constitution Hall, Scott directed the live program for the installation of the MLK Statue on the National Mall.

Tyler Thomas is a director and choreographer, currently based in NYC. For Lincoln Center Theater, Thomas directed the recent virtual edition of LCT's education department's annual A Celebration of Student Songs concert, a night of songs written and introduced by NYC public middle and high school students. She is a member of LCT's Directors' Lab and assistant directed the LCT3 Lucille Lortel award-winning production of In the Green. She is the current Susan Stroman Award recipient and has developed and staged work with the Vineyard Theatre, Rattlestick, Playwrights Center, Northern Stage, New Ohio Theatre, HERE Arts Center, NYMF, The Flea, NYU Tisch, UCLA and Columbia University. She is also a 2050 Fellow with NYTW, Foeller Fellow at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Visiting Artist at the Athens Conservatoire in Greece and Resident Director of The Commissary, a theater collective currently in residence with The Vineyard. She holds a BFA in Drama and MA in Arts Politics from the Tisch School of the Arts.

LCT's new digital artistic programming is sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies with major support from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust and the Howard Gilman Foundation.

