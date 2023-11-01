Kerry Butler, Christine Ebersole, and More Set For CHRISTMAS TIME IN THE CITY Holiday Concert in Columbus Circle

The Church of St. Paul the Apostle will present New York's newest holiday tradition, Christmas Time in the City, a holiday concert celebrating the magic that lights up the city at Christmas. Using the backdrop of the beautiful, historic church, the evening features new, Broadway-style arrangements of beloved Christmas music performed by Broadway stars, a 25-piece orchestra, and a 70-voice, cross-borough community chorus. The concert takes place Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 8pm, at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle, Columbus Avenue and 60 Street.

The cast of singers includes Broadway favorites George Abud, Mikaela Bennett, Klea Blackhurst, Kerry Butler, David Damane, Jason Danieley, Nikki Renee Daniels, Christine Ebersole, Jason Gotay, Dorcas Leung, Benjamin Pajak, and Max von Essen.

The concert is produced by Joey Chancey who also serves as musical director. Jack Cummings III directs; Hannah Oren is creative producer.

“The opportunity to bring the Broadway community together with New York's finest musicians and singers from across the five boroughs is beyond thrilling,” says Chancey. “St. Paul's has a long history of great music. It is an inclusive space that bridges faith, culture, the arts, and its community. This concert honors the traditions of our beloved New York City combined with the sacred, heartwarming nostalgia that comes with Christmastime.”

Christmas Time in the City will be performed Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 8pm at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle, Columbus Avenue and 60 Street. Tickets, which are on sale now, start at $50. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit christmastimeinthecity.org.